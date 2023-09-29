PowerSchool Celebrates Recognition from 2023 Globee® Awards for Leadership and Tech & Learning’s Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2023

Hardeep Gulati awarded Gold Globee® Winner in the 2023 Globee® Awards for Leadership; PowerSchool and PeopleAdmin recognized in Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence 2023

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today recognition from The Globee® Awards and Tech & Learning for outstanding leadership and helping schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool, was recognized in the 11th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Leadership as the Gold Globee® Winner in the CEO Achiever | Leader of the Year and CEO of the Year | Cloud Computing, SaaS, or Internet categories. PowerSchool Naviance CCLR was recognized in the Secondary category for Tech & Learning’s Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2023, and PeopleAdmin, a PowerSchool company, was recognized in the Higher Education category for the Faculty Information System.





“We’re proud to be recognized by The Globee® Awards and Tech & Learning as we work to empower educators, administrators, and families to help students learn in a way that’s right for them,” said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. “This honor is a testament to our whole team’s commitment to providing solutions that address the critical needs of districts today, and I’m personally grateful to be recognized amongst these esteemed tech leaders worldwide.”

The Globee® Awards commemorate leaders’ exceptional accomplishments, visionary strategies, and the teams behind the year’s most commendable initiatives. The award recognizes executives and their teams for outstanding leadership and management skills. Participation spans all types of organizations globally, underscoring its inclusive nature. The President of Globee® Awards, San Madan, congratulated the 11th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Leadership winners. She praised their exceptional achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence, which have set new benchmarks in the industry.

Tech & Learning’s Awards of Excellence program, “The Best Tools for Back to School,” is an annual program celebrating educational technology that exceptionally supports teachers and students in K-12 and higher education settings. The Back to School Awards recognize products that offer schools versatility, value, and solutions to specific problems to support innovative, effective teaching and learning. Judges recognized Naviance CCLR for its ability to help reduce student stress and increase accessibility during post-secondary planning. PeopleAdmin’s Faculty Information System was recognized for bringing smoother and more accurate processes and thoughtful course evaluations to colleges and universities.

About PeopleAdmin

PeopleAdmin, a PowerSchool company, is a recognized leader in higher education solutions. Our multi-tenant SaaS-based solutions enable organizations to simplify their talent management process while utilizing industry-leading analytics. Our talent lifecycle solutions are specifically designed for higher education, and more than 840 institutions rely on PeopleAdmin. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to empower educators, administrators, and families to ensure personalized education for every student journey. PowerSchool offers end-to-end product clouds that connect the central office to the classroom to the home with award-winning products including Schoology Learning and Naviance CCLR, so school districts can securely manage student data, enrollment, attendance, grades, instruction, assessments, human resources, talent, professional development, special education, data analytics and insights, communications, and college and career readiness. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students in more than 90 countries and over 16,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States. Learn more at www.powerschool.com.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

WE Communications for PowerSchool



WE-PowerSchool@we-worldwide.com

(503) 443-7155