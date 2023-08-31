Home Business Wire PowerSchool Announces Webcast of its 2023 Investor Day on September 14, 2023
PowerSchool Announces Webcast of its 2023 Investor Day on September 14, 2023

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, will hold an Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, September 14, 2023.


The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and will feature presentations by CEO Hardeep Gulati, President and CFO Eric Shander, and other members of the senior leadership team. In-person attendance is by invitation only. The event will be webcast and registration details are available at PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website under “Events & Presentations.” Presentation materials will be available on the day of the event and a replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentations on the PowerSchool Investor Relations website. Please direct any questions to PowerSchool Investor Relations at investor.relations@PowerSchool.com.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Investor Contact:
Shane Harrison

investor.relations@PowerSchool.com
855-707-5100

Media Contact:
Beth Keebler

public.relations@powerschool.com
503-702-4230

