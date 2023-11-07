PowerSchool Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PowerSchool delivers third quarter total revenue growth of 12% to $182.2 million, exceeding the high end of the third quarter guidance range, and increases full-year 2023 outlook for total revenue

GAAP net loss per diluted share improves 100% over the prior year to $0.00, and Non-GAAP Net Income per diluted share improves 14% to $0.24

Adjusted EBITDA* grows 19% to $62.0 million, exceeding the high end of the third quarter guidance range, and increases full-year 2023 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA

ARR* increases 9% over the prior year to reach $640.4 million as of September 30, 2023

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.





“These third quarter results showcase our ability to build scale, operate with efficiency, and generate value,” said PowerSchool CEO Hardeep Gulati. “Our ongoing innovations in data-centric AI solutions, our investments in adjacent products, and the build out of our global footprint are increasing our total addressable market by a factor of ten. Not only are we building a runway for sustainable long term growth at leading levels of profitability, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the future of personalized education.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue was $182.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, up 12% year-over-year

Subscriptions and support revenue was $149.0 million, up 9% year-over-year

Gross profit was $110.3 million, or 61% of total revenue, and Adjusted Gross Profit* was $129.3 million, or 71% of total revenue

Net loss was $1.3 million, or negative 1% of total revenue, and Non-GAAP net income* was $49.0 million, or 27% of total revenue

Adjusted EBITDA* was $62.0 million, or 34% of total revenue

GAAP net loss per diluted share was $0.00 on 165.7 million shares outstanding. Non-GAAP Net Income per diluted share* was $0.24 on 203.3 million shares outstanding

Cash flows from operations were $220.4 million, and Free Cash Flow* was $211.2 million

ARR* was $640.4 million, up 9% year-over-year, and NRR* rate was 107.2%, down 150 basis points year-over-year and down 230 basis points from the prior quarter

* Definitions of the key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights

Platform Expansion: Completed the acquisition of K-12 communication technology company SchoolMessenger, expanding PowerSchool’s platform to include critical family communication solutions, including mass, emergency, and two-way communications via voice, text, email, and social media. Enables PowerSchool to centralize, enrich, and innovate the communication processes that have been fragmented and inefficient for both districts and parents. Acquired India-based K-12 ERP and administration software provider Neverskip, immediately expanding PowerSchool’s reach to over 1.2 million students in India. Neverskip provides localized and high-quality school and student administration products that are scalable with PowerSchool’s complementary platform of solutions.

International Expansion: Added 6 new strategic channel partnerships in targeted regions across the globe: Middle East and Africa: CCS in Egypt and Bahwan Cybertek in Oman and the UAE Asia: BeeNet in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines Europe: Gear Education in Greece and Cyprus South America: LearnBase in Brazil New Zealand: Glenn Cook Technologies

Added 6 new strategic channel partnerships in targeted regions across the globe: Data Privacy & Security: Announced PowerSchool is joining the K-12 Education Technology Secure by Design Pledge, a voluntary pledge for K-12 education technology software manufacturers, developed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the U.S. Department of Education. PowerSchool also announced new commitments to further secure the education technology ecosystem by offering free and subsidized security-as-a-service resources to all U.S. schools and districts.

Announced PowerSchool is joining the K-12 Education Technology Secure by Design Pledge, a voluntary pledge for K-12 education technology software manufacturers, developed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the U.S. Department of Education. PowerSchool also announced new commitments to further secure the education technology ecosystem by offering free and subsidized security-as-a-service resources to all U.S. schools and districts. EAB Partnership: Announced expanded partnership with EAB, the leading provider of higher education research, technology, and enrollment solutions, to provide high school students easy access to proactive offers of college admission and financial aid. The partnership expands the availability of EAB’s student-college matching technology, Concourse, to the millions of high school juniors and seniors who use PowerSchool Naviance CCLR to prepare for college and careers.

Announced expanded partnership with EAB, the leading provider of higher education research, technology, and enrollment solutions, to provide high school students easy access to proactive offers of college admission and financial aid. The partnership expands the of EAB’s student-college matching technology, Concourse, to the millions of high school juniors and seniors who use PowerSchool Naviance CCLR to prepare for college and careers. Product Enhancements: Announced new enhancements to PowerSchool Naviance CCLR, part of the Student Success and Workforce Development Clouds. The new Naviance CCLR student experience includes a brand-new user interface and an interactive, personalized tool called My Future Plan. This update marks the first phase of Naviance CCLR’s comprehensive updates to modernize and enhance the student experience to deepen support for students pursuing a variety of paths after high school.

Announced new enhancements to PowerSchool Naviance CCLR, part of the Student Success and Workforce Development Clouds. The new Naviance CCLR student experience includes a brand-new user interface and an interactive, personalized called My Future Plan. This update marks the first phase of Naviance CCLR’s comprehensive updates to modernize and enhance the student experience to deepen support for students pursuing a variety of paths after high school. Awards & Recognition: Received recognition from the Globee® Awards for outstanding leadership and helping schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction: PowerSchool CEO Hardeep Gulati was recognized in the 11th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Leadership as the Gold Globee® Winner in the CEO Achiever | Leader of the Year and CEO of the Year | Cloud Computing, SaaS , or Internet categories. PowerSchool’s Naviance CCLR was recognized in the Secondary category for Tech & Learning’s Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2023, and was recognized in the Higher Education category for its Faculty Information System.

Received recognition from the Globee® Awards for outstanding leadership and helping schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction:

Commenting on the Company’s financial results, Eric Shander, PowerSchool President and CFO, added, “We are pleased to see such consistent execution across our teams in this third quarter as we balance our revenue growth objectives with our goals around profitability and cash flow. This performance is benefiting our progress in innovating our next-generation products, which we believe will position PowerSchool, our customers, and students all over the world for a long future of success.”

Financial Outlook

The Company currently expects the following results:

Quarter ending December 31, 2023 (in millions)

Total revenue $182 to $185 Adjusted EBITDA * $56 to $58

Year ending December 31, 2023 (in millions)

Total revenue $697.5 to $700.5 Adjusted EBITDA * $229 to $231

* Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was not reconciled to net income (loss), the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure, because net income (loss) is not accessible on a forward-looking basis. The Company is unable to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net loss without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net income (loss) for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items include stock-based compensation charges, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on net income (loss). The foregoing financial outlook reflects the Company’s expectations as of today’s date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call Details

PowerSchool will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2023 results on November 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website (https://investors.powerschool.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx). An archived webcast will be made available shortly after the conference call ends.

Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial 1-844-826-3035 (USA) or 1-412-317-5195 (International) by referencing conference ID 10183327. The telephone replay will be available from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 7, 2023, through November 14, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and referencing the replay passcode 10183327.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 16,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including our financial outlook and descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on PowerSchool management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future product development and their benefits, and future operating or financial performance or other events. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: economic uncertainty, including high inflation, high interest rates, foreign currency exchange volatility, concerns of economic slowdown or recession, instability of the banking system, and reduced government spending or suspension of investment in new or enhanced projects; our history of cumulative losses; competition; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to retain, hire, and integrate skilled personnel including our senior management team; our ability to identify acquisition targets and to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties, including with state and local government entities; the seasonality of our sales and customer growth; our reliance on third-party software and intellectual property licenses; our ability to obtain, maintain, protect, and enforce intellectual property protection for our current and future solutions; the impact of potential information technology or data security breaches or other cyber-attacks or other disruptions; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, each filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of such filing may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

We caution you that the factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the benefits, results, or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances except as required by law.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

ARR represents the annualized value of all recurring contracts as of the end of the period. ARR mitigates fluctuations due to seasonality, contract term, one-time discounts given to help customers meet their budgetary and cash flow needs, and the sales mix for recurring and non-recurring revenue. ARR does not have any standardized meaning and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast, and the active contracts at the end of a reporting period used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by our customers.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our ability to retain and grow recurring revenues from our existing customers over time strengthens the stability and predictability of our revenue base and is reflective of the value we deliver to them through upselling and cross selling our solution portfolio. We assess our performance in this area using a metric we refer to as Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”). For the purposes of calculating NRR, we exclude from our calculation of NRR any changes in ARR attributable to Intersect customers, as this product is sold through our channel partnership with EAB Global, Inc. and is pursuant to annual revenue minimums, therefore the business will not be managed based on NRR. We calculate our dollar-based NRR as of the end of a reporting period as follows:

Denominator. We measure ARR as of the last day of the prior year comparative reporting period.

Numerator. We measure ARR from renewed and new sale opportunities booked as of the last day of the current reporting period from customers with associated ARR as of the last day of the prior year comparative reporting period.

The quotient obtained from this calculation is our dollar-based net revenue retention rate. Our NRR provides insight into the impact on current year recurring revenues of expanding adoption of our solutions by our existing customers during the current period. Our NRR is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for analytical and supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Gross Profit: Adjusted Gross Profit is a supplemental measure of operating performance that is not made under GAAP and that does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to gross profit, as determined in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit, adjusted for depreciation, share-based compensation expense and the related employer payroll tax, restructuring and acquisition-related expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and capitalized product development costs. We use Adjusted Gross Profit to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. We believe that Adjusted Gross Profit is a useful measure to us and to our investors because it provides consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and between fiscal periods, as the metric generally eliminates the effects of the variability of depreciation, share-based compensation, restructuring expense, acquisition-related expenses, and amortization of acquired intangibles and capitalized product development costs from period to period, which may fluctuate for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. We believe that the use of this measure enables us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period and relative to our competitors.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses, and Adjusted EBITDA: Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that are not made under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), GAAP cost of revenue, and GAAP operating expenses, as applicable. We define Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and the related employer payroll tax, management fees, restructuring expense, and acquisition-related expenses. We define Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses as their respective GAAP measures adjusted for share-based compensation expense and the related employer payroll tax, management fees, restructuring expense, and acquisition-related expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for all of the above items, net interest expense, and provision for (benefit from) income tax. We use Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, and Adjusted EBITDA to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. We believe that Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis between periods and, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, help provide a broader picture of factors and trends affecting our results of operations.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow: Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow are supplemental measures of liquidity that are not made under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP. We define Free Cash Flow as net cash used in operating activities less, cash used for purchases of property and equipment, and capitalized product development costs. We define Unlevered Free Cash Flow as Free Cash Flow plus cash paid for interest on outstanding debt. We believe that Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our operations inclusive of that used for investments in property and equipment and capitalized product development costs as well as cash paid for interest on outstanding debt.

These non-GAAP financial measures have their limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a replacement for their respective comparable financial measures, as determined by GAAP, or as a measure of our profitability or liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only for supplemental purposes.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Subscriptions and support $ 148,990 $ 137,095 $ 436,566 $ 401,870 Service 20,722 19,933 57,152 55,114 License and other 12,452 5,406 21,797 12,633 Total revenue 182,164 162,434 515,515 469,617 Cost of revenue: Subscriptions and support 36,595 39,009 111,570 114,303 Service 14,140 14,852 43,586 45,585 License and other 4,608 1,087 6,575 2,790 Depreciation and amortization 16,507 14,839 48,637 43,069 Total cost of revenue 71,850 69,787 210,368 205,747 Gross profit 110,314 92,647 305,147 263,870 Operating expenses: Research and development 26,751 27,821 78,035 80,528 Selling, general, and administrative 53,606 45,530 156,293 133,117 Acquisition costs 2,461 11 2,461 2,630 Depreciation and amortization 15,835 15,955 47,370 48,050 Total operating expenses 98,653 89,317 284,159 264,325 Income (loss) from operations 11,661 3,330 20,988 (455 ) Interest expense – net 16,409 11,158 46,539 26,923 Other expenses (income) – net 33 (3,100 ) 107 (3,677 ) Loss before income taxes (4,781 ) (4,728 ) (25,658 ) (23,701 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (3,475 ) (811 ) (5,244 ) 794 Net loss (1,306 ) (3,917 ) (20,414 ) (24,495 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (833 ) (1,389 ) (4,893 ) (5,330 ) Net loss attributable to PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. $ (473 ) $ (2,528 ) $ (15,521 ) $ (19,165 ) Net loss attributable to PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Class A common stock: Basic (473 ) (2,528 ) (15,521 ) (19,165 ) Diluted (481 ) (2,528 ) (15,521 ) (19,165 ) Net loss attributable to PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. per share of Class A common stock, basic $ 0.00 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.12 ) Net loss attributable to PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. per share of Class A common stock, diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock: Basic 163,785,972 158,812,536 162,465,480 158,387,266 Diluted 165,666,867 158,812,536 162,465,480 158,387,266 Other comprehensive income, net of taxes: Foreign currency translation (174 ) (741 ) (66 ) (1,744 ) Change in unrealized gain on investments — — 3 — Total other comprehensive income (loss) (174 ) (741 ) (63 ) (1,744 ) Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (33 ) (149 ) (12 ) (350 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. $ (614 ) $ (3,120 ) $ (15,572 ) $ (20,559 )

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Shane Harrison



investor.relations@PowerSchool.com

855-707-5100

Media Contact:

Beth Keebler



public.relations@PowerSchool.com

503-702-4230

Read full story here