PowerSchool Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“I’m happy to report a strong start to 2022 for PowerSchool, with first quarter revenue and profitability once again exceeding the top end of our guidance,” said Hardeep Gulati, PowerSchool CEO. “Demand for core products remains healthy and our cross-sell growth engine continues to deliver. This continued strong execution showcases the predictability and consistency of our business model and the durability of our K-12 end market.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue was $149.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, up 26.6% year-over-year.

Subscriptions and Support revenues were $129.8 million, up 25.9% year-over-year.

Gross Profit was $81.6 million, or 54.6% of total revenue, and Adjusted Gross Profit* was $98.9 million, or 66.1% of total revenue.

Net loss was $14.1 million, or negative 9.4% of total revenue, and non-GAAP net income* was $31.1 million or 20.8% of total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $42.6 million, or 28.5% of total revenue.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.08 on 158.1 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* was $0.16 on 198.1 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding.

Net cash used in operations was $64.5 million, and free cash flow* was negative $75.2 million.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)* was $556.7 million, up 8.6% year-over-year, and Net Revenue Retention Rate* was 106.7%.

* Definitions of the key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights

PowerSchool saw continued cross-sell momentum, starting the year with over 300 cross-sell transactions in the first quarter, including multiple transactions at state departments of education and top 5 districts by student enrollment.

PowerSchool was selected for multi-product deployments by two private school groups with combined student enrollments in excess of 10,000 in the United Arab Emirates.

PowerSchool was named to the list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and recognized for its ongoing commitment to customer support and service with six Stevie® Awards.

PowerSchool released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which details its progress on key ESG initiatives, its approach to building a more sustainable future, and its focus on improving student outcomes and championing equity in education.

PowerSchool released its 2022 K-12 Talent Index Education Research Report, highlighting findings from an annual survey of more than 300 education experts across the U.S. who shared their experiences and insights on trends, challenges, and priorities for their districts and organizations.

PowerSchool expanded executive leadership by appointing Missy Hallead as Chief People Officer, bringing with her years of HR leadership within publicly-traded companies and K-12 school districts.

Commenting on the Company’s financial results, Eric Shander, PowerSchool CFO, added, “I’m pleased with the strong first quarter results, consistency in execution, and our ability to maintain a robust margin profile while investing in growth initiatives and delivering clear value for the K-12 ecosystem.”

Financial Outlook

The Company currently expects the following results:

Quarter ending June 30, 2022 (in millions)

Total revenue $154 to $156 Adjusted EBITDA * $43 to $45

Year ending December 31, 2022 (in millions)

Total revenue $623 to $627 Adjusted EBITDA * $182 to $186

* Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure was not reconciled to net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure because net loss is not accessible on a forward-looking basis. The Company is unable to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net loss without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net loss for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items include stock-based compensation charges, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on net loss. The foregoing financial outlook reflects the Company’s expectations as of today’s date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 5, 2022. Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website. An archived webcast will be made available shortly after the conference call ends.

Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-800-920-5564 (USA) or 1-212-231-2932 (International) by referencing conference ID 22017588. The telephone replay will be available from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 5, 2022, through May 12, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and referencing the replay passcode 22017588.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including our financial outlook and descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on PowerSchool management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: potential effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic; our history of cumulative losses; competition; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to retain, hire and integrate skilled personnel including our senior management team; our ability to identify acquisition targets and to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties, including with state and local government entities; the seasonality of our sales and customer growth; our reliance on third-party software and intellectual property licenses; our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce intellectual property protection for our current and future solutions; the impact of potential information technology or data security breaches or other cyber-attacks or other disruptions; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with our IPO. Copies of such filing may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

We caution you that the factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

ARR represents the annualized value of all recurring contracts as of the end of the period. ARR mitigates fluctuations due to seasonality, contract term, one-time discounts given to help customers meet their budgetary and cash flow needs and the sales mix for recurring and non-recurring revenue. ARR does not have any standardized meaning and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast, and the active contracts at the end of a reporting period used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by our customers.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our ability to retain and grow recurring revenues from our existing customers over time strengthens the stability and predictability of our revenue base and is reflective of the value we deliver to them through upselling and cross selling our solution portfolio. We assess our performance in this area using a metric we refer to as Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”). Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, we intend to exclude from our calculation of NRR any changes in ARR attributable to Intersect customers, as this product is sold through our channel partnership with EAB and is pursuant to annual revenue minimums, therefore the business will not be managed based on NRR. We calculate our dollar-based NRR as of the end of a reporting period as follows:

Denominator. We measure ARR as of the last day of the prior year comparative reporting period.

Numerator. We measure ARR from renewed and new sale opportunities booked as of the last day of the current reporting period from customers with associated ARR as of the last day of the prior year comparative reporting period.

The quotient obtained from this calculation is our dollar-based net revenue retention rate. Our NRR provides insight into the impact on current year recurring revenues of expanding adoption of our solutions by our existing customers during the current period. Our NRR is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs and other market activity.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Gross Profit: Adjusted Gross Profit is a supplemental measure of operating performance that is not made under GAAP and that does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to gross profit, as determined in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit, adjusted for depreciation, unit-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and capitalized product development costs. We use Adjusted Gross Profit to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. We believe that Adjusted Gross Profit is a useful measure to us and to our investors because it provides consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and between fiscal periods, as the metric generally eliminates the effects of the variability of depreciation, unit-based compensation, restructuring expense, acquisition-related expenses, and amortization of acquired intangibles and capitalized product development costs from period to period, which may fluctuate for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. We believe that the use of this measure enables us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period and relative to our competitors.

Non-GAAP Net Income (loss), Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA: Non-GAAP Net Income (loss), Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that are not made under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), GAAP cost of revenue and GAAP operating expenses, as applicable. We define Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and the related employer payroll tax, management fees, restructuring and acquisition-related expenses. We define Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses as their respective GAAP measures adjusted for share-based compensation expense and the related employer payroll tax, management fees, restructuring expense, and acquisition-related expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for all of the above items, net interest expense and provision for (benefit from) income tax. We use Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. We believe that Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis between periods and, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, help provide a broader picture of factors and trends affecting our results of operations.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow: Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow are supplemental measures of liquidity that are not made under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP. We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less, cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized product development costs. We define Unlevered Free Cash Flow as Free Cash Flow plus cash paid for interest on outstanding debt. We believe that Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our operations inclusive of that used for investments in property and equipment and capitalized product development costs as well as cash paid for interest on outstanding debt.

These non-GAAP financial measures have their limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a replacement for their respective comparable financial measures, as determined by GAAP, or as a measure of our profitability or liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only for supplemental purposes.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Revenue: Subscriptions and support $ 129,765 $ 103,092 Service 16,063 12,953 License and other 3,764 2,103 Total revenue 149,592 118,148 Cost of revenue: Subscriptions and support 38,034 29,032 Service 14,996 10,695 License and other 986 398 Depreciation and amortization 13,961 11,756 Total cost of revenue 67,977 51,881 Gross profit 81,615 66,267 Operating expenses: Research and development 26,618 18,545 Selling, general, and administrative 40,102 25,329 Acquisition costs 1,575 5,603 Depreciation and amortization 15,958 14,559 Total operating expenses 84,253 64,036 Income (loss) from operations (2,638 ) 2,231 Interest expense – Net 7,022 17,262 Other expense (income) – Net (78 ) 145 Loss before income taxes (9,582 ) (15,176 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 4,538 (15,659 ) Net income (loss) $ (14,120 ) $ 483 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (2,007 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (12,113 ) 483 Net loss attributable to the PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. per share of Class A common stock – basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ — Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – basic and diluted 158,112,296 — Other comprehensive income – Foreign currency translation 209 153 Total other comprehensive income 209 153 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest $ 42 $ — Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. $ (11,946 ) $ 636

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,585 $ 86,479 Accounts receivable—net of allowance of $3,798 and $4,964 respectively 45,007 48,403 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,196 38,423 Total current assets 110,788 173,305 Property and equipment – net 9,005 15,676 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,411 — Capitalized product development costs – net 85,052 80,611 Goodwill 2,473,591 2,454,692 Intangible assets – net 786,061 804,909 Other assets 28,790 27,489 Total assets $ 3,507,698 $ 3,556,682 Liabilities and Stockholders’/Members’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,453 $ 12,449 Accrued expenses 66,782 71,167 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,212 — Deferred revenue, current 222,150 294,276 Revolving credit facility 30,000 — Current portion of long-term debt 7,750 7,750 Total current liabilities 340,347 385,642 Noncurrent Liabilities: Other liabilities 2,339 7,423 Operating lease liabilities—net of current 6,805 — Deferred taxes 300,644 295,959 Tax receivable agreement liability 400,022 404,394 Deferred revenue—net of current 6,268 6,881 Long-term debt, net 732,215 733,425 Total liabilities 1,788,640 1,833,724 Stockholders’/Members’ Equity: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 158,150,945 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022. 158,034,497 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 16 16 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 39,928,472 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022. 39,928,472 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 1,410,069 1,399,967 Accumulated other comprehensive income (685 ) (216 ) Accumulated deficit (178,576 ) (165,026 ) Total stockholders’/members’ equity attributable to PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. 1,230,828 1,234,745 Non-controlling interest 488,230 488,213 Total stockholders’/members’ equity 1,719,058 1,722,958 Total liabilities and stockholders’/members’ equity $ 3,507,698 $ 3,556,682

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (14,120 ) $ 483 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization $ 29,935 $ 26,315 Share-based compensation $ 11,550 $ 1,364 Other $ 2,478 $ 2,250 Changes in operating assets and liabilities — net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivables $ 4,775 $ 14,963 Prepaid expenses and other current assets $ (4,686 ) $ (4,513 ) Other assets $ (1,450 ) $ (2,116 ) Accounts payable $ (6,423 ) $ (2,786 ) Accrued expenses $ (10,911 ) $ (9,335 ) Other liabilities $ (6,566 ) $ — Deferred taxes $ 4,894 $ (16,220 ) Deferred revenue $ (74,019 ) $ (61,469 ) Net cash used in operating activities (64,543 ) (51,064 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,761 ) (734 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 13 Investment in capitalized product development costs (8,920 ) (8,565 ) Acquisitions—net of cash acquired (15,530 ) (318,858 ) Net cash used in investing activities (26,211 ) (328,144 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Revolving Credit Agreement 30,000 $ 45,000 Proceeds from Bridge Loan — $ 315,200 Repayment of Incremental Facility — $ (175 ) Repayment of First Lien Debt (1,938 ) $ (1,938 ) Payments for repurchase of management incentive units — $ (448 ) Payments of deferred offering costs (295 ) $ (1,387 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — $ (500 ) Repayment of capital leases — $ (45 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 27,767 355,707 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 92 367 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (62,895 ) (23,134 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—Beginning of period 86,991 53,246 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—End of period $ 24,096 $ 30,112

