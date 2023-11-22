PowerSchool and Learnbase Partner to Drive Digital Transformation of Education in Brazil

PowerSchool’s partnership with Learnbase will empower educators in Brazil to help students learn in a way that’s right for them

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced a partnership with Learnbase as part of the continued expansion of PowerSchool’s Global PowerPartner Program. The partnership with Learnbase will support the expansion of PowerSchool’s channel partner program and deliver PowerSchool Schoology Learning, PowerSchool SIS, PowerSchool Enrollment, and PowerSchool Ecollect Forms to education institutions in Brazil.





“We are excited to partner with Learnbase to empower educational institutions across Brazil with industry leading, cloud-based education technology,” said Stewart Monk, Senior Vice President & General Manager, International at PowerSchool. “We are aligned on our commitment to enhance student outcomes and look forward to partnering with Learnbase to continue enabling the digital transformation of education in Brazil.”

The Learnbase partnership will focus on supporting educators and the over 40 million enrolled students throughout Brazil. Learnbase will have dedicated staff to sell, market, and service PowerSchool’s leading learning management system (LMS), Schoology Learning, PowerSchool SIS, and Enrollment and Ecollect Forms to support educators, students, and families and help them realize the promise of personalized education.

“We at Learnbase are thrilled to partner with PowerSchool, a global leader in education technology solutions. This partnership aligns with our mission to transform learning experiences through innovative technology across Brazil,” said Lars Janér, Founder and CEO, Learnbase. “With PowerSchool’s comprehensive suite of services, we are poised to empower educators and students with tools that enhance learning outcomes and streamline educational processes. Our collaboration is a step forward in enriching the educational landscape, and we are committed to delivering excellence and support to the schools and institutions we serve. Together, we are shaping the future of education in Latin America.”

The PowerPartner Program, a global channel partner initiative, leverages PowerSchool’s regional channel partners to support localized marketing, sales, and customer deployment efforts. The rapidly expanding program currently includes PowerSchool channel partners who serve customers across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

About Learnbase

Learnbase provides high-quality technology tools from leading global suppliers, aiming to elevate Brazil’s educational landscape. Our commitment lies in transforming learning and teaching experiences by thoughtfully selecting solutions that are effective, intuitive, and in tune with Brazil’s unique educational needs. This strategy establishes Learnbase as a key contributor to creating a more engaging, equitable, and forward-looking education system in Brazil.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to empower educators, administrators, and families to ensure personalized education for every student journey. PowerSchool offers end-to-end product clouds that connect the central office to the classroom to the home with award-winning products including Schoology Learning and Naviance CCLR, so school districts can securely manage student data, enrollment, attendance, grades, instruction, assessments, human resources, talent, professional development, special education, data analytics and insights, communications, and college and career readiness. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students in more than 90 countries and over 16,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States. Learn more at www.powerschool.com.

