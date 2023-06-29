PowerFlex Enables Large-Scale Fleet Electrification with Intelligent EV Charging Management Software, PowerFlex X

PowerFlex is providing software and support services for nearly 4,000 EV charging stations as a major California utility provider electrifies its fleet

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerFlex, a national provider of sustainable energy and electric vehicle (EV) technology, announced the implementation of software and support services for a large-scale, California-based EV fleet. The software, PowerFlex X, will monitor and control the nearly 4,000 charging stations currently in development to increase operational efficiency and reduce overall energy costs. Every EV charging site will be equipped with a discrete and secure onsite controller, which will stream sensor data to the cloud and optimize the system to ensure peak performance.









The electric fleet is owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), one of the largest combined natural gas and electric utilities in the United States, serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California.

Approximately 11% of PG&E’s fleet of about 9,200 on-road vehicles are powered by alternative fuels, including electricity. As outlined in its Climate Strategy Report, PG&E has committed to electrifying 100% of its light duty fleet, 50% of its medium-duty fleet, and 20% of its heavy-duty fleet by 2030.

PowerFlex X will provide PG&E with a customer portal showing real-time monitoring, historical reporting, alerts, and dashboards, where they will be able to track energy savings, EV charging metrics, and GHG reductions.

The platform includes intelligent algorithms, called Adaptive Load Management® (ALM), that distribute and balance energy usage across EV charging networks to mitigate spikes in electricity demand. This grid-friendly EV charging tactic enables PG&E to install up to four times the number of chargers compared to unmanaged charging with the same onsite power limit.

PowerFlex provides 24/7 monitoring and guarantees 98% uptime for charging. Other supporting services include enrolling the EV charging sites to participate in demand response events (such as California’s Emergency Load Reduction Program) for all the chargers to support the health of the grid during peak summer electricity usage periods.

“ We are excited to provide the PowerFlex X platform for these EV fleet charging stations,” said Raphael Declercq, CEO of PowerFlex. “ Our software platform provides unique benefits that help meet the growing EV demand, while minimizing the impact on the existing grid. The PowerFlex team and our customers understand the importance of reliable fleet charging through sustainable methods for EV growth.”

The first EVSE installation is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, with a schedule of roughly one site installation a month afterwards.

About PowerFlex

PowerFlex, an EDF Renewables affiliate, is a leading national provider of intelligent onsite energy solutions that support carbon-free electrification and transportation. The company delivers integrated solar, storage, EV charging, and microgrid systems to businesses and organizations. As a single full-service provider, PowerFlex customizes clean technology solutions to help clients achieve their energy and sustainability goals. Through the comprehensive PowerFlex X platform, PowerFlex leverages smart software to control, monitor, and optimize a client’s distributed energy resources to reduce cost and maximize return on investment. For more information, visit www.powerflex.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter.

