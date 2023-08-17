PowerFlex Announces New Integration with Samsara to Optimize EV Fleet Management and Charging Operations

The PowerFlex X software provides alerts, real-time monitoring, and intelligent algorithms for data-driven fleet management

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerFlex, a leading provider of large-scale EV charging solutions, has announced a new integration with Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, a platform that enables organizations dependent on physical operations to harness IoT data and develop actionable insights. The integration of the PowerFlex X EV charging management software with Samsara’s vehicle telematics solution will support and optimize light, medium, and heavy duty fleet operations as vehicle electrification ramps up across the country.









The PowerFlex X and Samsara integration is enabled by Samsara’s open data platform and will enhance the user experience for mutual customers. The system will provide alerts and comprehensive dashboards for vehicle location and state of charge (SOC). It will also track and record real-time and historical sustainability insights, such as idling and fuel efficiency, which feeds into PowerFlex’s Adaptive Load Management for EV charging optimization and cost savings.

“This integration exemplifies PowerFlex’s commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions and enhancing the EV charging experience for fleet operators,” said Raphael Declercq, CEO of PowerFlex. “By combining our expertise in charging management with Samsara’s robust telematics capabilities, we can provide our customers with a powerful tool to optimize their fleet operations and drive the transition to electric mobility.”

By leveraging the PowerFlex X CMS and Samsara integration, PowerFlex and Samsara customers can benefit from a unified solution that combines fleet management and EV charging capabilities, resulting in improved efficiency, streamlined operations, and data-driven decision making for EV fleets. With integrated data from PowerFlex X and Samsara, customers can monitor and analyze charging patterns and energy consumption to improve charging infrastructure planning, energy efficiency, and overall fleet readiness.

Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud makes it easy for organizations to access, analyze and act upon real-time data from warehouses, trucks, trailers, and equipment to improve their safety, efficiency, and sustainability. With an open API, Samsara’s platform enables customers to connect their most important third-party applications and unlock a holistic view of their physical operations.

This integration is now available on the Samsara App Marketplace.

About PowerFlex

PowerFlex, an EDF Renewables affiliate, is a leading national provider of intelligent onsite energy solutions that support carbon-free electrification and transportation. The Company delivers integrated solar, storage, EV charging, and microgrid systems to businesses and organizations. As a single full-service provider, PowerFlex customizes clean technology solutions to help clients achieve their energy and sustainability goals. Through the comprehensive PowerFlex X platform, PowerFlex leverages patented smart software to control, monitor, and optimize a client’s distributed energy resources to reduce cost and maximize return on investment. For more information, visit www.powerflex.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and public sector. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Contacts

PowerFlex



Emily Lau



Press@powerflex.com