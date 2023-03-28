Power & Tel’s New Website Is Now Live

PIPERTON, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power & Tel, a leading distributor in the telecommunications industry, is excited to announce that their new website is now LIVE. This new and improved platform will strengthen the knowledge resources, self-service options, and all-around functionality of Power & Tel’s e-commerce, ultimately facilitating the best customer experience.

“Our web presence did not match our products and capabilities,” said Mike Kruszewski, EVP, of Sales, and Marketing. “The new ptsupply.com gives us an online presence that fully matches the quality of our solutions and services. The new site reflects our commitment to our current and prospective customers.”

After the past year of renovating its web presence from the ground up, Power & Tel is excited to share the benefits of a modernized platform with customers. With improved search functionality, better organization, and more informational resources like how-to videos, product images, and specification sheets, the upgraded website features will bring customers a smooth and enjoyable online experience that matches the company’s high-quality standard of customer service.

Beyond the online shopping experience improvements, Power & Tel hopes the new website will give customers a more comprehensive look into the company’s mission and values with information resources about our people, history, and goals. The site’s updates also include strengthened accounting practices in compliance with Sarbanes-Oxley requirements regarding corporate financial accountability.

Power & Tel strives to be customers’ most cost-effective way to have the right material, at the right place, at the right time, every time. This new and optimized web platform is an exciting opportunity to better support customers, business partners, and team members.

About Power & Tel

Since 1963, Power & Tel’s extensive distribution system has provided an effective way for service providers and contractors to get the wide range of products needed to build and maintain communication networks. As a certified Women’s Business Enterprise and value-add partner, the company also offers efficient solutions for managing material and transactions, increasing asset visibility, and maximizing resource and facility capacity. Company headquarters are in Piperton, TN, with branch offices and distribution centers throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and an export branch serving global customers out of Miami. Power & Tel’s inventory, experience, and technologies can help you reduce costs within your supply chain and reach your profit objectives. To learn more, visit www.ptsupply.com or call 800-238-7514.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Melissa Seibring, Director of Marketing, melissa.seibring@ptsupply.com