Power & Tel Celebrates 60 Years of Customer Appreciation

PIPERTON, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power & Tel, a leading distributor in the telecommunications industry, is thrilled to celebrate 60 years of business. They are excited to share this milestone with their customers, suppliers, and employees at a customer appreciation event this September at their worldwide headquarters.

“The spirit of the Power & Tel brand represents generations of individuals who stand behind the integrity of what we aim to do,” said Mike Kruszewski, EVP of Sales and Marketing. “It’s natural for us and the individuals we bring on board to have passion to serve our customers. The successes of this organization for 60 years have shown that our brand really means something – it comes to life when you walk through the doors of Power & Tel.”

Ultimately, Power & Tel wants to take this milestone as an opportunity to recognize everyone who has contributed to the past 60 years’ achievements. This accomplishment is the result of hard work and commitment from employees, loyalty from customers and suppliers, and synergy within the industry. They look forward to continuing to invest in these relationships for another 60 years and beyond.

“Accountability, integrity, and development, together with our supply chain relationships, have brought us to our diamond anniversary. Reliability and respect in the industry remain constant, because we have worked to earn the trust of our suppliers, employees, and customers for the past 60 years,” said Jennifer Sims, CEO of Power & Tel. “That’s what executing with excellence means to us: to be the most cost-effective way to get the right material at the right place at the right time, every time.”

About Power & Tel

Since 1963, Power & Tel’s extensive distribution system has provided an effective way for service providers and contractors to get the wide range of products needed to build and maintain communication networks. We are a certified Women’s Business Enterprise and Historically Underutilized Business that offers efficient solutions for managing material and transactions, increasing asset visibility, and maximizing resource and facility capacity. At our company headquarters in Piperton, TN, we maintain our commitment to sustainable development goals through our ISO 14001:2015 certification. Our branch offices and distribution centers reach from coast to coast throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico, and our export branch serves our global customers from Miami. Power & Tel’s inventory, experience, and technologies can help you reduce costs within your supply chain and reach your profit objectives. To learn more, visit www.ptsupply.com or call 800-238-7514.

Contacts

Melissa Seibring, Director of Marketing, melissa.seibring@ptsupply.com

Power & Tel



1-901-866-3300