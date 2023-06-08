Power & Tel Announces New Location in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power & Tel, a leading distributor in the telecommunications industry, is excited to announce their expansion to include a new warehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah. This new addition will make their distribution system more accessible, efficient, and cost-effective for customers throughout the western states.

“What we really see in the western region is opportunity,” said Chad Smith, Western Regional Sales Manager. “Our distribution centers span North America from coast to coast, and we see Salt Lake City as the perfect opportunity to meet in the middle. With this new location we can better serve all the customers in between, and hopefully help to bridge that digital divide.”

The company has undergone many other expansions since its founding in 1963, growing from its headquarters near Memphis, TN to include 14 more branches across the US, Canada, and Mexico. This latest expansion will provide additional warehouse capacity in a central location, enabling shorter lead times and more efficient distribution to customers in the western region.

“As we reach our 60th year of business, our industry continues to experience growth in demand, and we’re growing with it,” said Jennifer Sims, CEO of Power & Tel. “Expanding our distribution system’s capacity is just the latest step in our mission: to be the most cost-effective way to get the right material at the right place at the right time, every time.”

Since 1963, Power & Tel’s extensive distribution system has provided an effective way for service providers and contractors to get the wide range of products needed to build and maintain communication networks. We are a certified Women’s Business Enterprise and Historically Underutilized Business that offers efficient solutions for managing material and transactions, increasing asset visibility, and maximizing resource and facility capacity. At our company headquarters in Pipterton, TN, we maintain our commitment to sustainable development goals through our ISO 14001:2015 certification. Our branch offices and distribution centers reach from coast to coast throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico, and our export branch serves our global customers from Miami. Power & Tel’s inventory, experience, and technologies can help you reduce costs within your supply chain and reach your profit objectives. To learn more, visit www.ptsupply.com or call 800-238-7514.

