Power Integrations to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced webcasts of the company’s presentations at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • The TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York on May 30 at 1:50 pm Eastern time;
  • The Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on June 4 at 9:45 Eastern time.

The live webcasts will be available at the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.

Contacts

Joe Shiffler

Power Integrations, Inc.

(408) 414-8528

jshiffler@power.com

