Power Integrations Names Ravi Vig to Its Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that Ravi Vig will join the company’s board of directors on April 1, 2023.

From 2017 until 2022 Mr. Vig was president and CEO of Allegro Microsystems, a supplier of sensor and power ICs for the automotive and industrial markets. During his 38-year career at Allegro and its parent company, Sanken North America, Mr. Vig served in a succession of technical and managerial roles including leadership of Allegro’s sensor business unit and its business-development organization. As CEO he led the company’s 2020 initial public offering and also served on its board of directors. He currently serves on the board of directors of Anokiwave, Inc., a supplier of ICs for millimeter-wave applications.

Mr. Vig received a BS in electrical engineering from Rutgers University, an MS in electrical engineering from Dartmouth College, and an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University. He holds more than 60 patents in semiconductor and sensor design, applications, and packaging.

“We are excited to welcome Ravi Vig to our board,” commented William L. George, chairman of Power Integrations’ board of directors. “As Power Integrations works to build a leading franchise in high-voltage products for electric vehicles, Ravi’s deep technical and business expertise at a leading supplier to the automotive industry will be immensely valuable.”

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Joe Shiffler



Power Integrations, Inc.



(408) 414-8528



jshiffler@power.com