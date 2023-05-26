<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Power Integrations CFO to Present at TD Cowen Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Sandeep Nayyar, the company’s chief financial officer, will present at the TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom conference in New York on May 31, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be available at the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.

Joe Shiffler

Power Integrations, Inc.

(408) 414-8528

jshiffler@power.com

