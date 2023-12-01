Power Home Remodeling Earns Spot on Great Place to Work®’s 2023 Best Workplaces for Parents List

National home remodeler is recognized amid their growing commitment to build a parent-friendly workplace

CHESTER, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power Home Remodeling (“Power”), the nation’s leading exterior home remodeler, and the Fortune #13 Best Company to Work For today announced that it has earned a spot on Great Place To Work®’s 2023 Best Workplaces for Parents List, coming in at #65. This marks Power’s fourth time on the list, establishing the organization as one of the best places to work for parents in the country, year after year.





“Having a career and a family should not be mutually exclusive. Power supports all of our employees through every stage of their life, so they shouldn’t have to choose between the two,” said Power’s Chief People Officer, Hollie Delaney. “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made in creating an environment where our Power parents feel supported, yet remain steadfast in building an even more inclusive environment in the years to come.”

Parental leave, adoption and surrogacy support, and infertility coverage are all a part of the company’s family-friendly benefit offerings, but Power announced earlier this year a major addition to better support employees through their parenthood journey — subsidized child care.

“It’s hard to give your all for a company when you struggle to care for your family,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies know that caring for the needs of workers leads to increased productivity, performance, and innovation velocity — must-haves for businesses today.”

Power adds their Best Workplaces for Parents recognition to a robust list of awards earned in 2023 including, the #13 placement on the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, #49 on the PEOPLE Companies That Care® List, and many more.

For those looking for a fulfilling career at one of the country’s top workplaces, can explore open opportunities at apply.workatpower.com/job in Power’s 19 locations nationwide.

YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

About Power Home Remodeling



Power Home Remodeling is a dream realization company — believing its purpose is to create positive change in everything the company touches — from customers’ homes to employees’ lives to the communities they live and work in. Power realizes this purpose by being people-first. Its employees and customers come before profit and their well-being factors into every business decision. Established in 1992, Power is the nation’s largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 3,000 employees, over one million lifetime customers, and $1 billion in annual revenue. Headquartered in the Philadelphia region, Power’s primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

About the Best Workplaces for Parents List



Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Best Workplaces for Parents by analyzing the survey responses of over 612,000 employees with parenting responsibilities at Great Place To Work Certified companies that also met the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must submit at least 50 responses from U.S. employees with parenting responsibilities. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey as well as data around parental leave, adoption, flexible schedules, childcare, and dependent health care benefits. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work



As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Andrea Recine



Public Relations Manager



andrea.recine@powerhrg.com