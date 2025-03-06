Powder Unleashes First-Ever AI-Powered, NPU-Accelerated Video Editing for Gamers

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Powder, the industry leader in real-time AI-driven video editing at the edge, today announces the world’s first Neural Processing Unit (NPU)-accelerated AI gaming content creation. This breakthrough innovation debuts with Counter-Strike 2, delivering real-time highlights and automontages with unprecedented speed, efficiency, and privacy.

This milestone follows strategic alliances with HP and AMD, first unveiled at CES 2025, and marks a new era in gaming content creation where AI-powered editing happens seamlessly in the background – without impacting gameplay.

Revolutionizing Gaming Content Creation with NPUs

Powered by next-gen AMD NPUs, Powder’s on-device AI delivers:

Instant Highlights – AI captures every clutch moment during Counter-Strike 2 battles and generates ready-to-share clips before you exit the game.

– AI captures every clutch moment during Counter-Strike 2 battles and generates ready-to-share clips before you exit the game. Automated Montages – Full cinematic edits in real-time, complete with scene transitions and pacing, without interrupting performance.

– Full cinematic edits in real-time, complete with scene transitions and pacing, without interrupting performance. Unparalleled Speed & Efficiency – By running AI models directly on NPUs, Powder eliminates cloud latency while preserving CPU and GPU power for smooth, uninterrupted gaming.

Unlike traditional solutions that require GPU-intensive rendering or manual editing, Powder’s NPU-powered AI makes content creation instant, automatic, and invisible – so players can stay focused on the game while AI works in the background.

Powder: First to Unlock the Full Potential of NPUs in Gaming

Building on its multi-year alliance with HP’s OMEN and deep partnership with AMD, Powder is the first company to deploy full-scale NPU acceleration for gaming video editing.

“NPUs are unlocking a new frontier in AI-driven gaming content. While most solutions still rely on heavy CPU/GPU computing or cloud processing, we’ve built a true edge-based AI pipeline that makes highlights, automontages, and storytelling instant and effortless,” said Barthélémy Kiss, CEO at Powder.

And this is just the beginning. Powder’s NPU-powered AI will soon expand to 40+ of the world’s top games, including multiplayer and open-world titles.

AI-Powered Content Creation, Built for the Future

100% On-Device AI – No uploads, no delays, no privacy concerns. Everything happens in real-time, directly on gaming PCs.

– No uploads, no delays, no privacy concerns. Everything happens in real-time, directly on gaming PCs. Next-Gen AI Features Incoming – Powder is pioneering AI-driven personalization, including multiplayer montages, AI face masks, greenscreen effects, and dynamic scene tagging.

– Powder is pioneering AI-driven personalization, including multiplayer montages, AI face masks, greenscreen effects, and dynamic scene tagging. The Future of Gaming is AI-Driven – With 1.86 billion PC gamers worldwide, and 65% of Gen Z actively creating gaming content, Powder is leading the shift towards AI-powered creative tools that transform gaming PCs into content studios.

About Powder

Powder is the leader in AI-assisted gaming content creation, offering on-device AI processing powered by NPUs to help gamers instantly capture, edit, and share their most epic moments. By removing the barriers of manual editing and cloud-based delays, Powder is redefining how gaming content is created – seamlessly, in real-time, and at the edge.

Media Contact

Geoff O’Donoghue

Chief Operating Officer

geoff@powder.gg