Postman’s POST/CON 24 Conference Places API Collaboration at the Heart of the AI Boom

Industry leaders from Salesforce’s Heroku, Intuit, Cisco, and more to share best practices in Postman, API collaboration, and how to make the most of AI in development workflows

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Postman, the world’s leading API collaboration platform, next week will host POST/CON 2024, its biggest user conference ever. Taking place April 30-May 1, 2024, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, POST/CON attendees will hear from industry leaders and gain new skills through hands-on workshops, in-depth customer presentations, and networking opportunities.





“Every day, millions of developers depend on Postman to bring their APIs to life. Meanwhile, they stand at the crossroads of a monumental technological shift driven by AI. APIs power the ‘thinking’ behind AI, and a strong API design strategy will separate the AI innovators from the AI stragglers,” said Abhinav Asthana, co-founder and CEO of Postman. “POST/CON will show attendees how they can prepare for this AI boom while delivering on the promise of true API collaboration — bringing together developers and consumers to build and use APIs in a shared environment.”

The keynote session will feature talks from Asthana on the API-powered AI revolution and new innovations at Postman, as well as a presentation from Heroku CTO Gail Frederick on how teams collaborate at scale. The morning will conclude with a panel discussion including top AI engineering leaders from OpenAI, NVIDIA, and Notion. They’ll explore one of the most hotly debated topics in the industry right now: the speed and accessibility of proprietary AI systems vs. the protection of knowing what’s in the underlying code of open AI systems.

Day One (April 30): Hands-On Workshops

POST/CON will hold all-day, in-person workshops led by Postman experts the day before the conference, showing how to leverage Postman for collaborative API development, prototyping, and testing.

Day Two (May 1): Conference Keynotes and Sessions

Following a morning of keynotes and live demos, the afternoon concludes with presentations and lightning talks where leading organizations share best practices in Postman, API collaboration, and how to make the most of AI in development workflows. The three tracks include:

Scaling Organization-wide API Collaboration : Improve productivity and enrich the developer experience by scaling API collaboration across the organization. Includes sessions from Meta, Cisco, Verizon, and London Stock Exchange Group.

: Improve productivity and enrich the developer experience by scaling API collaboration across the organization. Includes sessions from Meta, Cisco, Verizon, and London Stock Exchange Group. Growing Your API Community : Discover how taking APIs public is a strategic move that can help grow a global Postman community. Includes sessions from Salesforce, Siemens, and HubSpot.

: Discover how taking APIs public is a strategic move that can help grow a global Postman community. Includes sessions from Salesforce, Siemens, and HubSpot. Broadening Your API Toolkit: Explore new strategies, tactics, and tools to enhance API development. Includes sessions from GitHub, Intuit, Box, and Zoom.

The full agenda is available here.

About Postman

Postman is the world’s leading API collaboration platform, used by more than 30 million developers and 500,000 organizations, including 98% of the Fortune 500. Postman gives teams of all sizes and functions the ability to rapidly iterate on API development, elevate the quality of their APIs, and extend their API workflows for large-scale initiatives. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Bangalore and Tokyo. Postman is privately held, with funding from Battery Ventures, BOND, Coatue, CRV, Insight Partners, and Nexus Venture Partners. Learn more at postman.com or connect with Postman on Twitter via @getpostman.

Contacts

Shannon Campbell



Offleash for Postman



postman@offleashpr.com