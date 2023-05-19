Postman Named to 5th Annual Enterprise Tech 30 List Presented by Wing Venture Capital

The World’s Leading API Platform Included on the Enterprise Tech 30 List in the Late Stage Category

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Postman, the world’s leading API Platform, today announced it has been named to the fifth annual Enterprise Tech 30—a definitive list of the most promising, private enterprise tech companies across all stages of maturity. Postman ranks number nine in the late stage category.

The Enterprise Tech 30 highlights the companies with the most potential to meaningfully improve how enterprises operate. Nearly 600 venture-backed private enterprise tech companies across various stages were considered in the two-phase process by 96 venture capitalists and 27 corporate development teams.

The companies are categorized by total capital raised. Early-stage includes companies that have raised $35 million or less; mid-stage from $35 million to $150 million; and late-stage includes $150 million or more, and the Giga stage includes companies that have raised $1 billion or more.

The Enterprise Tech 30 is yet another example of recent high profile industry recognition for Postman. In addition to supporting more than 25 million registered users, Postman also recently announced:

In May, it was recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Full Life Cycle API Management Report. Postman received a ‘willingness to recommend’ score of 100% — the highest of all vendors listed in the report.

In April, Postman earned the top spot in G2’s inaugural Spring 2023 Grid® Report for API Platforms, ranking first in satisfaction, market presence, number of reviews, and total G2 score.

“ We are pleased with the ongoing industry recognition of Postman as a market leader,” said Abhinav Asthana, co-founder and CEO of Postman. “ Postman is committed to paving the way for an API-first world through our ever evolving API platform, adapting to new trends and challenges across the industry such as multi-cloud, hybrid-architectures, and AI.”

“ Wing’s Enterprise Tech 30 list recognizes the most promising private, venture-backed companies. These companies are leaders in their category, driving the change and innovation in the marketplace today to meet the needs of tomorrow,” said Peter Wagner, Founding Partner at Wing Venture Capital and founder of the Enterprise Tech 30. “ Congratulations to all of the listees—they serve as the backbone of how businesses operate and are paving the way for business transformation.”

Learn more about the Postman API Platform HERE.

For more information on the research methodology, additional insights, and to view the results, visit enterprisetech30.com.

About the ET30

The Enterprise Tech 30 List, facilitated by Wing Venture Capital, definitively names the top 40 most promising private companies in enterprise technology, as determined by leading venture capitalists in the sector. It shares the knowledge of the venture capital and corporate development communities to determine which Enterprise startups have the most potential to meaningfully shift how tech enterprises operate for the better.

About Postman

Postman is the world’s leading API platform, used by more than 25 million developers and 500,000 organizations, including 98% of the Fortune 500. Postman is helping developers and professionals across the globe build the API-first world by simplifying each step of the API lifecycle and streamlining collaboration—enabling users to create better APIs, faster. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has an office in Bangalore, where it was founded. Postman is privately held, with funding from Battery Ventures, BOND, Coatue, CRV, Insight Partners, and Nexus Venture Partners. Learn more at postman.com or connect with Postman on Twitter via @getpostman.

About Wing Venture Capital

Founded in 2013, Wing works with ambitious founders to enable the AI-first transformation of business. We invest early, before it’s obvious, leading Seed and Series A financings and engaging deeply with our signature company-building skills and resources. The current Wing portfolio includes some of today’s most important enterprise technology companies such as Snowflake, Cohesity, Pinecone, and Gong.

