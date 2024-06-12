Posh AI Announces Strategic Funding Led by Curql to Accelerate Responsible Generative AI Innovation and Welcomes Dave Tucker to the Board of Directors

Investment to Ignite AI Advancements for Credit Unions and Banks as Posh AI Expands Client Base and Leadership

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Banking–Curql has led a new investment round in Posh alongside Canapi Ventures and TruStage Ventures, to accelerate generative and conversational AI innovation for banks and credit unions. This latest funding brings Posh’s total to over $45 million, underscoring strong support from investors for Posh’s purpose-built AI solutions.





The new investment will fast-track responsible deployment of generative and conversational AI solutions specifically designed to empower credit unions and banks, enhancing their operational efficiency and service quality.

Additionally, Posh is thrilled to welcome Dave Tucker to its Board of Directors, joining co-founders Karan Kashyap and Matt McEachern and Board Advisors Rodney Hood and Barbara Yastine. With a rich background in scaling tech companies, Dave, a partner at Curql’s fund management company, previously served as Senior Vice President of Technology at Workiva. He played a pivotal role in guiding Workiva’s growth to a public company and expanding its development team to 350+. With over 30 years of industry experience, Dave has also held significant roles at major enterprises like Hewlett-Packard and Siemens.

“I am excited to join Posh AI’s Board of Directors at such a pivotal time. I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission to transform the financial services industry with innovative AI technologies,” said Dave Tucker.

Posh’s rapid expansion highlights its substantial growth and the rising demand for advanced AI solutions, as evidenced by over 100 clients benefiting from more than 200 live products. Notably, Posh Assistants covering customer-facing channels for Voice and Digital Banking, alongside the Knowledge Assistant providing immediate answers for internal teams, have played a pivotal role in serving clients such as Interra CU, Ion Bank, One Nevada CU, and Southern Bank.

“This new funding and welcoming Dave Tucker to our board are significant milestones for Posh. Dave’s extensive experience and insights will be invaluable as we continue to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions for financial institutions,” said Posh AI CEO Karan Kashyap.

By expanding Posh’s team of highly regarded industry experts and this strategic investment, Posh is poised to transform the solutions offered to credit unions, banks, and other financial institutions. Posh is committed to rapidly developing and deploying innovative, generative and conversational AI solutions to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. Its long-term vision is to significantly improve credit unions’ and banks’ ability to serve their communities through advanced, responsible, and efficient AI-driven solutions.

Posh invites credit unions and banks to participate in upcoming webinars and events that showcase its new technologies and thought leadership. Posh welcomes direct conversations about crafting your financial institution’s roadmap for responsible AI adoption.

About Posh AI:

Posh AI is committed to democratizing access to banking and accelerating the responsible adoption of AI for financial institutions, transforming how they serve their communities and employees. Powered by our proprietary platform, Posh AI assistants empower frontline staff and transform customer interactions. Purpose-built for financial services, Posh’s AI spans voice, digital, and knowledge channels, offering conversational customer service, 24/7 self-service, and increased employee efficiency. Supported by top AI and financial institution experts, Posh’s solutions significantly enhance customer and employee experiences. Learn more about Posh at www.posh.ai and follow Posh on Linkedin.

About Curql Collective:

Curql Collective is a collaborative ecosystem of progressive credit unions and innovative fintech. Through a family of funds, including Curql Fund I, Curql Fund II, and Curql Accelerate, Curql strategically invests in the visions of entrepreneurs to bring transformative technology to credit unions to revolutionize how credit union members engage with financial services in the digital age. As the on-ramp to fintech collaboration and innovation, Curql connects credit unions with the future of the credit union industry. For more information, please visit www.curql.com.

