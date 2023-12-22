POSaBIT Applies to List Common Shares on the TSXV

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) (the “Company” or “POSaBIT“), a leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that it has filed its application to list the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares“) on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“).





“I am pleased to announce that we have officially filed our application to list on the TSXV,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO and Co-Founder of POSaBIT. “This is the natural continuation of our plan and commitment to our shareholders to expose POSaBIT to a larger market of investors in the US, Canada and abroad. I am excited at the possibility of facilitating ownership and improving trading liquidity, in addition to potential index and ETF inclusion.”

The listing of the Common Shares on the TSXV remains subject to the review of the TSXV and is contingent on the satisfaction of all listing and regulatory requirements. There is no assurance that the TSXV will approve the listing application or that the Company will complete the listing on the TSXV as currently proposed.

ABOUT POSABIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) is a FinTech, working exclusively within the cannabis industry. We provide a best-in-class Point-of-Sale solution and are the leading cashless payment provider for cannabis retailers. We work tirelessly to build better financial services and transaction methods for merchants. We bring cutting-edge software and technology to the cannabis industry so that all merchants can have a safe and compliant set of services to solve the problems of a cash-only industry. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com.

