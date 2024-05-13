POSaBIT Announces Rescheduled FY 2023 Earnings Call

TORONTO & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) (the “Company ” or “ POSaBIT ”), a leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, will report fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 financial results on May 14, 2024 before the market open. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 PM ET.





POSaBIT is soliciting investor questions prior to the call. Please send your question to investors@posabit.com, all questions will be aggregated, and the top requests will be answered by the CEO during the question-and-answer portion of the earnings call. Please submit your questions by 12:00 PM ET on May 14, 2024.

Conference Call Information



Date: May 14, 2024



Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time



Toll Free: 888-506-0062



International: 973-528-0011



Participant Access Code: 649259



Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2708/50355

Conference Call Replay Information:



Toll Free: 877-481-4010



International: 919-882-2331



Replay Passcode: 50355



Webcast Replay URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2708/50355

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business strategy, product development, timing of product development, events and courses of action. Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations or intentions regarding the future including words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “objective,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan,” “is designed to” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or the negative thereof or similar variations, including the Company’s ability to continue to execute on its commercial agreements with MJ Freeway merchants and the synergies related to the Company’s acquisition of Hypur. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including business, economic and capital market conditions; the ability to manage our operating expenses, which may adversely affect our financial condition; our ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; market conditions and the demand and pricing for our products; and our relationships with our customers, distributors and business partners.

Neither we nor any of our representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither we nor any of our representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise resulting from the use of the information in this news release or for omissions from the information in this news release.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) is a FinTech, working exclusively within the cannabis industry. We provide a best-in-class Point-of-Sale solution and are the leading cashless payment provider for cannabis retailers. We work tirelessly to build better financial services and transaction methods for merchants. We bring cutting-edge software and technology to the cannabis industry so that all merchants can have a safe and compliant set of services to solve the problems of a cash-only industry. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com.

Contacts

Media Relations:



Oscar Dahl



855-767-2248



hello@posabit.com



Management:



Ryan Hamlin



Co-founder and CEO of POSaBIT



855-767-2248



investors@posabit.com