Home Business Wire POSaBIT Announces Chris Baker as Chief Operations Officer
Business Wire

POSaBIT Announces Chris Baker as Chief Operations Officer

di Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT), a leading financial technology company delivering unique payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses, today announced that Chris Baker, currently serving as Chief Strategy Officer, will assume the role of Chief Operations Officer (COO) effective immediately.


Baker, who joined the company last year, has played an instrumental role in the growth and strategic direction of POSaBIT. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations and continue to drive POSaBIT’s mission to deliver seamless and compliant payment and point-of-sale solutions.

“Chris Baker’s strategic acumen and commitment to our vision have been pivotal in shaping the trajectory of POSaBIT,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO and co-founder of POSaBIT. “His expertise and experience make him ideally suited for the role of COO. I am confident that his leadership will further strengthen our operational excellence and accelerate our growth in this rapidly evolving industry.”

Baker has a strong track record in strategy, operations, and financial management. He has demonstrated the ability to drive efficiency, profitability, and scalability, making him an invaluable asset to the executive team.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) is a FinTech, working exclusively within the cannabis industry. We provide a best-in-class Point-of-Sale solution and are the leading cashless payment provider for cannabis retailers. We work tirelessly to build better financial services and transaction methods for merchants. We bring cutting edge software and technology to the cannabis industry so that all merchants can have a safe and compliant set of services to solve the problems of a cash-only industry. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com

Contacts

Investor Relations:

investors@posabit.com

Media Relations:

Jesse Swingle

855-767-2248

jesse@posabit.com

Management:

Ryan Hamlin

Co-founder and CEO of POSaBIT

855-767-2248

investors@posabit.com

Articoli correlati

The Empire State Building Launches 12th Annual Photo Contest with $5,000 Grand Prize

Business Wire Business Wire -
Photographers can enter in one of 11 categories, which includes one new categoryNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attention all photographers! The Empire...
Continua a leggere

GAN Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Successful deployment of GAN Sports continues now live in 9 states Company continues evaluation of strategic alternativesIRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GAN Limited...
Continua a leggere

Materion to Participate in Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will participate in the Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Conference on August...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php