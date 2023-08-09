POSaBIT Announces Chris Baker as Chief Operations Officer

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT), a leading financial technology company delivering unique payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses, today announced that Chris Baker, currently serving as Chief Strategy Officer, will assume the role of Chief Operations Officer (COO) effective immediately.





Baker, who joined the company last year, has played an instrumental role in the growth and strategic direction of POSaBIT. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations and continue to drive POSaBIT’s mission to deliver seamless and compliant payment and point-of-sale solutions.

“Chris Baker’s strategic acumen and commitment to our vision have been pivotal in shaping the trajectory of POSaBIT,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO and co-founder of POSaBIT. “His expertise and experience make him ideally suited for the role of COO. I am confident that his leadership will further strengthen our operational excellence and accelerate our growth in this rapidly evolving industry.”

Baker has a strong track record in strategy, operations, and financial management. He has demonstrated the ability to drive efficiency, profitability, and scalability, making him an invaluable asset to the executive team.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) is a FinTech, working exclusively within the cannabis industry. We provide a best-in-class Point-of-Sale solution and are the leading cashless payment provider for cannabis retailers. We work tirelessly to build better financial services and transaction methods for merchants. We bring cutting edge software and technology to the cannabis industry so that all merchants can have a safe and compliant set of services to solve the problems of a cash-only industry. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com

