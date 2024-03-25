Portland Receives 100% Fiber Internet; GoNetspeed Celebrates Network Completion

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Residents and businesses throughout Portland can now experience the power and speed of future-proof fiber internet upon the completion of GoNetspeed’s infrastructure build, the company today announced. Through the completion of GoNetspeed’s 100% fiber optic network, more than 13,000 homes and businesses throughout the community now have direct access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, improving access and speed online.





“Reliable, high-speed internet is a necessity for each home and each business in the world we live,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President & CEO. “With access to other provider options, many of Portland’s residents and businesses will have access to more choice, improving the quality of service received across the board. We are proud to serve Portland and look forward to seeing the direct positive impact of our 100% fiber internet.”

Fiber optic internet equips communities with next-generation internet service, fostering community growth, competition, and economic development. With access to 100% fiber internet through GoNetspeed’s $8.5 million investment in Portland, the community is powered with faster speeds and better reliability, positioning the community for a successful future online. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to high-speed, 100% fiber internet. Currently, Auburn, Bangor, Bath, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Camden, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Gray, Kennebunk, Lewiston, Lisbon, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Portland, Rockland, Saco, Scarborough, Thomaston, Topsham, Waterville, Westbrook, Windham, Winslow, and Yarmouth have access to GoNetspeed’s service. Many other communities throughout the state are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Maine. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

