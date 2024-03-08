Portable Solutions Group Unveils Industry-Changing Safety Management Solution, MAC-Link ™

Company Collaborated With United Rentals to Bring Solution to Market

WURTLAND, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Portable Solutions Group (PSG) is proud to announce the launch of its newest product offering, the MAC-Link ™. This groundbreaking product marks a significant and revolutionary advancement in construction turnstiles and safety management.









PSG partnered with United Rentals to deliver the flexible and lower-cost site access solution to its broad customer base. By enabling data capture and real-time reporting for workers on the site, the construction industry’s digital transformation is now more accessible than ever before.

For over two decades, PSG has been a leader in the modular security sector, recognized for its patented turnstile and gate arm solutions. Building on this legacy of innovation, the MAC-Link ™ represents the evolution of PSG’s Modular Access Control (MAC) product line, bridging the gap between large-scale infrastructure projects and smaller, city-oriented construction sites.

“We are excited to work with the PSG team and help bring an innovation to our customers that seamlessly connects people, equipment and data,” said David Scott, Senior Vice President, Specialty Operations, at United Rentals. “The MAC-Link ™ solution is pivotal for our customers and the future of worksite safety.”

Compact yet robust, the MAC-Link ™ features a minimal footprint of only 36 sq ft. Crafted from premium materials such as a galvanized steel frame, poly metal exterior, and grated floor, this unit offers durability while remaining lightweight for easy deployment in metropolitan areas.

The unique attribute of the MAC-Link ™ is its seamless connectivity, allowing the linking of multiple units on-site to accommodate changing project phases. Through a simple daisy chain electrical/data line connection and an all-thread bolt mechanical connection at the base, the MAC-Link ™ can be effortlessly configured to meet the requirements of any construction site.

“United Rentals shares in our commitment to pursue continuous innovation that helps drive safe and productive worksites,” said Robert Slagel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Portable Solutions Group. “The MAC-Link ™ is an innovative offering for jobsite safety management and through our partnership with United Rentals, we can deliver an important solution to help customers maximize performance and streamline productivity.”

The MAC-Link ™ is set to debut in Q2 2024, generating considerable anticipation within the industry. Interested parties are encouraged to contact their local United Rentals or PSG sales representative today for more information.

About Portable Solutions Group

Portable Solutions Group (PSG) is a modular solution provider that designs and manufactures custom shipping container modifications. With a global footprint, PSG’s patented turnstile enclosures and tailored office and restroom units exemplify the digitization of site management solutions. Their hardware offerings seamlessly integrate with diverse access control software, ensuring optimal functionality tailored to each client’s requirements. Certified in ISO 9000 standards and manufactured locally, PSG’s commitment to quality and safety emphasizes their dedication to both client satisfaction and economic development. To learn more about Portable Solutions Group visit portablesolutionsgroup.com.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,504 rental locations in North America, 38 in Europe, 23 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 26,300 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,800 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $20.66 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

