Portable PPB and SciAps Forge Strategic R&D Alliance to Elevate Elemental Analysis for Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), and Copper (Cu) Technologies

WOBURN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SciAps, a global leader in scientific instruments and technology solutions, is proud to announce a new R&D partnership and financial investment with Portable PPB on the new capabilities of the leading handheld XRF analyzer the X-555 to further push the limits of Au (Gold) analysis while also investigating the technology for elements Ag (Silver) and Cu (Copper).





Portable PPB Pty Ltd holds the global license for CSIRO’s Patented detectORE™ technology, revolutionizing gold exploration. With the SciAps pXRF and a unique ‘widget,’ explorers can now perform ppb-level gold analysis sameday, anywhere. This method provides geologists the ability to detect gold in samples down to low parts per billion level. This may potentially transform the way we approach, explore and mine gold. This is transforming the way the gold industry can find, define, measure and mine gold using a cleaner, greener method and process. The user-friendly technology allows quick highly effective decisions in the field, reducing wait times and enabling smarter, faster, cost-effective exploration.

SciAps analyzers are revolutionizing the geochemistry industry by providing users with the most advanced and precise tools for rock, soil and brine analysis. These cutting-edge analyzers utilize state-of-the-art technology, including X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS), to identify the composition of various materials rapidly and accurately within seconds.

“We are pleased to partner with Portable PPB who recently won recognition for innovation in the mine state of Western Australia. Together, we forge a path of efficiency, bringing cutting-edge technology to the forefront of gold analysis. Our newest XRF technology marks a significant leap forward in geochemical analysis. The integration of the X-555 and the detectORE™ suite empowers researchers and professionals with the ability to explore and understand geological samples in the field. We’re excited to see the positive impact this will have on the mining of gold,” shared Don Sackett, CEO at SciAps.

About SciAps:

SciAps is a rapidly growing company based in Woburn, Massachusetts specializing in advanced handheld analytical instruments and technologies with state-of-the-art X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and laser-based (LIBS) analyzers. Our handheld analyzers can measure any element across every major industry, including Electric Vehicles, Scrap Metal & Alloys, Environmental, Geochemistry, etc. Our staff has been designing, selling, and servicing field-worthy handheld elemental analyzers for more than 20 years. Contact us at sales@sciaps.com.

