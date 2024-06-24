Porkbun.com Now Manages Over 2 Million Domain Names

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#porkbun–Porkbun.com has announced that it manages over two million domain names. The milestone comes at a quickening pace for the growing domain name registrar, which worked for seven years – from 2015 to 2022 – to build its first one million domains under management and only two years to cross the two million mark. Porkbun forecasts additional million domain celebrations accelerating as more customers, especially its core audience of technical developers and savvy bargain shoppers, transfer in their existing domain portfolios, register new domains, and tell their friends about Porkbun.com.





“The market was fairly entrenched in 2015, making it a difficult time to start a new Registrar,” said Porkbun CEO, Raymond King. “But Owen, our CTO, and I had long dreamed of a simple, fair and transparent offering that would put the fun back into the process of choosing a name and building a website.”

Porkbun.com has been especially successful with new generic top-level domains (TLDs), such as .xyz and .live, while offering at-cost registrations for legacy options like .com and .org. Indeed, Porkbun was founded as a retailer for its parent company Top Level Design’s owned top-level domains. “Since the early stage of our company was focused on building a successful registry, which has since been acquired, Porkbun was able to grow naturally and without the same pressure. We didn’t set out to monetize Porkbun, but instead built the exact domain registrar that we wanted to use ourselves,” Ray added.

“Porkbun reaching 2 million domain names in a short period of time is impressive. Their creativity and ingenuity in offering customers diverse options and practical solutions for customers is exciting,” said Rachel Sterling, Chief Marketing Officer at Identity Digital. “We’re pleased to see Identity Digital web addresses contribute to their success as they help customers build memorable online identities.”

The founding team of Porkbun.com remains in place and is made up of domain industry veterans who have invented new domain acquisition technologies and built two other global top-ten registrars. Porkbun is currently the 9th largest new TLD registrar in the world and the 20th largest registrar for ICANN-accredited TLDs more broadly.

About Porkbun.com

Porkbun is an amazingly awesome ICANN accredited domain name registrar based out of the Pacific Northwest. It offers a refreshingly easy and affordable approach to domain registration as well as web and email hosting. Porkbun was the first registrar to offer free SSL Certificates via Let’s Encrypt and is widely recognized for its value-driven and security-first offering. The entire Porkbun support team is USA-based and offers live customer support via phone, chat, and email.

