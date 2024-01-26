Porch Group Receives $25M with Signing of Strategic Agreement with Aon

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch”, “Porch Group” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, today announced it signed a strategic business collaboration agreement with Aon Corp. and Aon Re, Inc. (“Aon”) to provide a variety of services to Porch Group companies, resulting in payments to Porch of approximately $25 million upfront and an expected approximately $5 million over the following four years. Aon Re, Inc. is a leading reinsurance broker and provides a wide variety of services for insurance and non-insurance companies.





Reinsurance brokers are specialists who arrange reinsurance coverage for insurance companies. Porch was seeking a strong partner who could both deliver strong outcomes with reinsurance placements and importantly, provide other services across Porch Group such as data modeling and more. Aon and Porch Group will work together to place 2024 reinsurance coverage at the upcoming renewal on April 1, 2024.

As part of this agreement, the parties also signed a release of claims arising from the Vesttoo fraud. Porch has not released any claims against non-Aon parties related to these matters and intends to vigorously pursue recovery.

“We think Aon is the right partner for us. They are a well-known name in the insurance industry who can provide a variety of important services to help across our business. Porch and our insurance carrier have worked with Aon for many years and we are excited to expand this relationship with Aon as our sole partner for certain services through 2028,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Chief Executive Officer.

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, Inc., the vertical software and insurance platform for the home, provides software and services to approximately 30,700 home services companies such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, title companies, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch Group provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch Group, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company’s possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “intends,” or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management at the time they are made, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) expansion plans and opportunities, and managing growth, to build a consumer brand; (2) the incidence, frequency, and severity of weather events, extensive wildfires, and other catastrophes; (3) economic conditions, especially those affecting the housing, insurance, and financial markets; (4) expectations regarding revenue, cost of revenue, operating expenses, and the ability to achieve and maintain future profitability; (5) existing and developing federal and state laws and regulations, including with respect to insurance, warranty, privacy, information security, data protection, and taxation, and management’s interpretation of and compliance with such laws and regulations; (6) the Company’s reinsurance program, which includes the use of a captive reinsurer, the success of which is dependent on a number of factors outside management’s control, along with reliance on reinsurance to protect against loss; (7) the uncertainty and significance of the known and unknown effects on the Company’s insurance carrier subsidiary, Homeowners of America Insurance Company (“HOA”), and the Company due to the termination of a reinsurance contract following the allegations of fraud against Vesttoo Ltd. (“Vesttoo”), including, but not limited to, the outcome of Vesttoo’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings; the Company’s ability to successfully pursue claims arising out of the alleged fraud, the costs associated with pursuing the claims, and the timeframe associated with any recoveries; HOA’s ability to obtain and maintain adequate reinsurance coverage against excess losses; HOA’s ability to stay out of regulatory supervision and maintain its financial stability rating; and HOA’s ability to maintain a healthy surplus; (8) uncertainties related to regulatory approval of insurance rates, policy forms, insurance products, license applications, acquisitions of businesses, or strategic initiatives, including the reciprocal restructuring, and other matters within the purview of insurance regulators; (9) reliance on strategic, proprietary relationships to provide the Company with access to personal data and product information, and the ability to use such data and information to increase transaction volume and attract and retain customers; (10) the ability to develop new, or enhance existing, products, services, and features and bring them to market in a timely manner; (11) changes in capital requirements, and the ability to access capital when needed to provide statutory surplus; (12) the increased costs and initiatives required to address new legal and regulatory requirements arising from developments related to cybersecurity, privacy, and data governance and the increased costs and initiatives to protect against data breaches, cyber-attacks, virus or malware attacks, or other infiltrations or incidents affecting system integrity, availability, and performance; (13) retaining and attracting skilled and experienced employees; (14) costs related to being a public company; and (15) other risks and uncertainties discussed in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K (“Annual Report”) for the year ended December 31, 2022, in Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023, as well as those discussed in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), all of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Nothing in this release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that have not been completed as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

