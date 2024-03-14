Home Business Wire Porch Group Attendance At Various Upcoming Investor Events
Business Wire

Porch Group Attendance At Various Upcoming Investor Events

di Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a homeowners insurance and vertical software platform, today announced its upcoming investor event attendance.


Porch Management will be attending and participating in one-on-one and group investor meetings at these upcoming events:

  • March 21, 2024: KBW’s Porch Non-Deal Roadshow (virtual)
  • March 26, 2024: Benchmark’s Porch Non-Deal Roadshow (San Francisco)
  • March 27, 2024: Benchmark’s Porch Non-Deal Roadshow (virtual)
  • March 28, 2024: Craig-Hallum’s Porch Non-Deal Roadshow (virtual)
  • April 3, 2024: Stephens’ Porch Non-Deal Roadshow (New York)
  • April 4, 2024: Northland’s Porch Fireside Chat (virtual)

These investor events and future events can be found on our website here.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc., (“Porch”) is a homeowners insurance and vertical software platform. Porch’s strategy to win in homeowners insurance is to leverage unique data for advantaged underwriting, provide the best services for homebuyers, and protect the whole home. The long-term competitive moats that create this differentiation comes from Porch’s leadership in home services software-as-a-service and its deep relationships with approximately 30 thousand companies that are key to the home-buying transaction, such as home inspectors, mortgage, and title companies.

To learn more about Porch, visit ir.porchgroup.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Lois Perkins, Head of Investor Relations

Porch Group, Inc.

Loisperkins@porch.com

Articoli correlati

Kopin Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fourth quarter revenues of $8.6 million and 2023 revenues of $40.4 million Fifth consecutive quarter of positive book-to-bill Expects double digit...
Continua a leggere

Pioneer Power to Host 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Business Wire Business Wire -
FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) ("Pioneer"), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration...
Continua a leggere

Adobe Reports Record Revenue in Q1 Fiscal 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record Q1 Net New Document Cloud ARR; Enterprise strength drives RPO growth of 16 percent year over yearSAN JOSE,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php