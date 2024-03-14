Porch Group Attendance At Various Upcoming Investor Events

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a homeowners insurance and vertical software platform, today announced its upcoming investor event attendance.





March 21, 2024: KBW’s Porch Non-Deal Roadshow (virtual)

March 26, 2024: Benchmark’s Porch Non-Deal Roadshow (San Francisco)

March 27, 2024: Benchmark’s Porch Non-Deal Roadshow (virtual)

March 28, 2024: Craig-Hallum’s Porch Non-Deal Roadshow (virtual)

April 3, 2024: Stephens’ Porch Non-Deal Roadshow (New York)

April 4, 2024: Northland’s Porch Fireside Chat (virtual)

Porch Group, Inc., (“Porch”) is a homeowners insurance and vertical software platform. Porch’s strategy to win in homeowners insurance is to leverage unique data for advantaged underwriting, provide the best services for homebuyers, and protect the whole home. The long-term competitive moats that create this differentiation comes from Porch’s leadership in home services software-as-a-service and its deep relationships with approximately 30 thousand companies that are key to the home-buying transaction, such as home inspectors, mortgage, and title companies.

Lois Perkins, Head of Investor Relations



Porch Group, Inc.



Loisperkins@porch.com