Home Business Wire Porch Group Announces Attendance At Upcoming Investor Events
Business Wire

Porch Group Announces Attendance At Upcoming Investor Events

di Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a homeowners insurance and vertical software platform, today announced its upcoming investor event attendance.


Porch Management will be attending and participating in one-on-one and group investor meetings at these upcoming events:

  • May 16, 2024: Needham Technology, Media and Consumer Conference (virtual)
  • May 22, 2024: JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Boston)
  • May 22, 2024: KBW Real Estate Finance and Technology Conference (virtual)
  • May 29, 2024: Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference (Minneapolis)
  • May 30, 2024: Loop Non-Deal Roadshow (Upper Mid-West)

These investor events and future events can be found on our website here.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch”) is a homeowners insurance and vertical software platform. Porch’s strategy to win in homeowners insurance is to leverage unique data for advantaged underwriting, provide the best services for homebuyers, and protect the whole home. The long-term competitive moats that create this differentiation come from Porch’s leadership in home services software-as-a-service and its deep relationships with approximately 30 thousand companies that are key to the home-buying transaction, such as home inspectors, mortgage, and title companies.

To learn more about Porch, visit ir.porchgroup.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Lois Perkins, Head of Investor Relations

Porch Group, Inc.

Loisperkins@porch.com

Articoli correlati

Earnest Names Nick Norcross as Chief Product Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Accomplished Product Leader Focused on Making Higher Education Accessible to AllSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earnest, a fintech company empowering students to...
Continua a leggere

Hyperfine, Inc. to Expand Global Market Reach with Appointment of International Distributors in Key European Markets

Business Wire Business Wire -
- Distributors appointed in France, the United Kingdom, and Italy - Industry veteran Enrico Barini joins as International Business Development...
Continua a leggere

Getaround Appoints New Independent Directors to Its Board

Business Wire Business Wire -
Nikul Patel, Neil Savage and Qais Sharif bring significant expertise in governance, strategy and product developmentSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Getaround (NYSE:...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php