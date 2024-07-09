Popular Planar UltraRes L Series All-in-One LED Platform Introduces Unique 122-inch Model

Newest addition reinforces the company’s leadership in all-in-one LED offerings with new size ideal for conference rooms and classrooms

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LED–Today, Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, announced an addition to the award-winning Planar® UltraRes™ L Series all-in-one LED platform with the release of a unique 122-inch display model. This additional size continues Planar’s commitment to customers, providing accessibility to user-friendly, all-in-one LED displays.









The 122-inch display is designed to support smaller, medium-sized conference rooms and classrooms, with the same new and improved benefits of the award winning Planar UltraRes L Series.

The newest size features the Planar UltraRes L Series all-in-one LED platform’s latest advancements, including an increased color gamut and MicroLED technology delivering more vibrant colors, deeper blacks and better contrast for a more immersive user experience. Customers also benefit from Full HD resolution and 800-nit brightness, producing three times more brightness while consuming much less power per unit of brightness.

The launch of the 122-inch display follows Planar’s introduction of a 109-inch model as well as MicroLED technology for enhanced visual performance in June. The recent additions to the popular Planar UltraRes L Series all-in-one LED platform strengthen the company’s commitment to offering flexible LED solutions that support ease of use and hassle-free deployment.

“Planar customers have requested a 122-inch size which offers an expanded digital canvas to optimally fit into medium-sized conference rooms and classrooms,” said Robert Detwiler, senior director of product management and training at Planar. “With this introduction, our award-winning Planar UltraRes L Series all-in-one LED platform now offers a size to cover a majority of small, medium and large-sized environments. We’re excited to further our efforts of making LED accessible for more customers in more settings.”

The 109-inch, 122-inch and 136-inch Planar UltraRes L Series all-in-one LED displays enable quick assembly with only two people and can be powered using a single 110V cable. In addition to step-by-step installation, the platform’s intuitive, pre-configured column LED design supports simplified maintenance. Planar UltraRes L Series all-in-one LED displays also allow customers to integrate the solution in a fixed location or as a mobile resource with rolling floor stand and wall mount options. This includes lobby and control room settings, in addition to classrooms, meeting rooms and beyond.

Planar UltraRes L Series all-in-one LED displays include on-board processing, an ultra slim bezel, 24×7 reliability and integrated video and audio electronics as well as 10-point IR touch technology for quick collaboration. Content sharing and collaboration is further enhanced with the solution’s five video inputs, which allow users to view up to four sources at once. Planar UltraRes L Series all-in-one LED platform supports picture-in-picture, dual, triple and quad layouts. An industry-leading five-year limited warranty also offers peace-of-mind investment protection.

The new 122-inch Planar UltraRes L Series all-in-one LED display will start shipping through Planar’s global network of authorized resellers in October. For more information, visit www.planar.com/UltraResL or view the product video.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From broadcast studios and virtual production and extended reality stages to government, corporate, and educational facilities, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage, simulation and production to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED displays, indoor LED video displays and fixed LED video display installations (Futuresource 2023). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia.

Contacts

Blu Print Public Relations: team@bluprintpr.net

Planar: Kim Brown, pr@planar.com