Popular Game On® Sports Betting Gift Cards from Blackhawk Network Expanding to Maryland, Kansas and Wyoming

With sports betting’s continued growth, Game On gift cards offer a new way to fund and gift

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With more than $181 billion in sports betting wagers placed across the US since 20181, the industry continues its significant growth as new states legalize sports betting each year. Today, Blackhawk Network (BHN) announced the expansion of its Game On® card to residents of Maryland, Kansas and Wyoming.

Game On cards are payment cards that allow consumers to easily add funds to their accounts with their favorite sports betting operators. Consumers can share the thrill of sports betting and daily fantasy with friends and family as a gift or treat themselves to some fun while watching their favorite teams.

“As sports betting was legalized and began its adoption in states across the country, BHN saw a unique opportunity to create the Game On product, representing an exciting new funding option for any sports fan,” said Steve Dekker, managing director, Americas, BHN. “The Game On card can be used as a tool to spend wisely, because players can use the card to hold their desired amount of funds. We are thrilled to continue our expansion to Maryland and Kansas and provide our digital offerings to residents in Wyoming as well.”

Since launching during Holiday 2020, the Game On card has continued to show significant growth in existing retailers and expansion into legal states. The Game On cards have given new ways for consumers to gift or fund sports betting, allowing newcomers and veteran players to share the adventure of sports betting. Players can use the money associated with a Game On card to fund their accounts with several operators, including FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook and BetMGM, with options varying by state.

This innovative way to fund sports betting accounts is expected to become available in additional states, subject to applicable law and state approval. For more information or to purchase an eGift, visit GetGameOn.com.

Game On Cards are issued by Pathward™, N.A., member FDIC.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network (BHN) is the leader in global branded payment technologies. We strengthen relationships between brands and their customers, employees, and partners by transforming transactions into connections. BHN’s portfolio includes: Gift Card & eGift products, promotions and distribution that grow revenue faster; Rewards & Incentives that build loyalty and acquisition and are integrated into today’s leading platforms; and Payments that enable businesses and customers to access and disburse funds in convenient and innovative ways. BHN’s network spans across the globe with over 400,000 consumer touchpoints. Lear more at BHN.com.

About PathwardTM

Pathward™, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc.™ (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

1 “US Sports Betting Revenue & Handle” was published by Legal Sports Report in January 2023.

