Popshoplive Launches POP.STORE – Revolutionizing Audience Ownership and Monetization for Creators, right within their Link-in-Bio

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Popshoplive is redefining the creator economy with the launch of pop.store, an all-in-one platform that empowers creators to own their audience and monetize directly from their link-in-bio. No longer just a passive link, pop.store transforms the bio into a powerful destination—where creators can monetize video content, launch Netflix-style series streaming from their link-in-bio, sell digital products, go live with exclusive audiences, and build a sustainable business beyond social media algorithms.

As the creator economy is projected to reach $480 billion by 2027, pop.store removes platform dependence and unlocks multiple revenue streams, including subscriptions, digital product sales, affiliate commerce, and private fan engagement. By consolidating all monetization efforts into a single, easy-to-manage storefront, creators gain full control over their content, community, and earnings.

The Power of Audience Ownership in the Creator Economy

One of the biggest challenges creators face is the lack of control over their audience. POP.STORE changes that by putting creators in charge of their community, subscriber data, and revenue. Unlike social media platforms and marketplaces—where audience relationships are dictated by shifting algorithms—pop.store ensures creators retain direct access to their followers. With complete ownership of their customer lists and multichannel marketing capabilities, creators can engage, monetize, and scale on their terms—building independent, sustainable businesses free from platform restrictions.

“POP.STORE is a total game changer for creators like me. I’ve built an audience of millions on TikTok and Instagram, but I never truly owned my community—until now. With pop.store, I can reach 100% of my followers directly, no algorithm in the way. It’s the perfect way to share exclusive content, build deeper connections, and monetize my creativity on my own terms, all while delivering real value to my fans.”

— Virginia Sanhouse, Fashion Influencer and Entrepreneur

Feature Highlights:

1. Netflix-Style Episodic Content with Precision Gating

Creators can launch structured, binge-worthy or educational video series with up to 10-minute vertical episodes. With precise content gating down to the second, they can control exactly how much of an episode is free before requiring a subscription—driving FOMO and maximizing conversions. By mixing free episodes, teasers, and premium content, creators seamlessly convert viewers into paying subscribers, unlocking a powerful new revenue stream.

2. Sell Digital Products

Creators can offer instant downloads of PDFs, eBooks, and other digital files directly from their bio link. This frictionless purchasing experience allows followers to access content with just a click, streamlining sales and maximizing revenue.

3. Exclusive Subscriber-Only Community & Commerce

POP.STORE enables creators to foster a highly engaged fan community through:

Private messaging for direct fan interactions

Comment engagement on videos to build stronger connections

Subscriber-only live streaming with integrated commerce, allowing creators to monetize in real time

4. Google Calendar Bookings for 1:1 Consultations

Creators can offer personalized coaching, mentorship, or consultations by setting up 30- or 60-minute sessions, choosing available time slots, and setting pricing—all bookable directly from their bio link.

5. Affiliate Product Integration

Creators can monetize their influence by promoting products they love from pop.store’s massive affiliate catalog. They can:

Curate product collections in their bio store

Tag affiliate products in video content for seamless integration

Earn commissions on every sale while maintaining authenticity in their recommendations

PLUS DM & Comment Automation for Meta Platforms

With built-in Meta comment automation, creators can efficiently manage interactions, automatically respond to comments in real time, and stay active across Meta platforms—while driving sales through personalized IG & FB DMs to drive traffic to their pop.store.

“As a female entrepreneur, I’ve seen firsthand how creators—especially women—are boxed in by platforms that control their reach, revenue, and opportunities. POP.STORE is here to change that. We’re giving creators true ownership of their businesses, freeing them from algorithm-driven platforms so they can monetize their content, time, and community on their own terms. No limits, no gatekeepers—just creators building real, sustainable businesses. This isn’t just about monetization; it’s about independence. It’s time creators stop working for platforms and start building for themselves. POP.STORE is the future, and we’re just getting started.” – Josephine Wong, CRO & General Manager, pop.store

Through the completely mobile-first interface, creators can run their entire pop.store business from their phone, funnelling fans from multiple social platforms into one owned channel.

“I’ve always been passionate about fairness, and in today’s creator economy, social platforms hold all the power. One algorithm change can make or break a creator overnight. POP.STORE shifts that balance—giving creators full ownership of their audience, content, and income. It enables them to serve premium content, build real communities, and monetize on their own terms. Creators should be businesses, using social media to drive traffic, not depend on it for survival. I’m committed to making that a reality for the next generation of creator-entrepreneurs.” – Gautam Goswami, CEO & CTO, pop.store

About POP.STORE & Popshoplive

POP.STORE and Popshoplive are owned by CommentSold, the leader in social commerce, which has helped thousands of women entrepreneurs build million-dollar businesses through its innovative platform. Now, expanding on their expertise in social commerce and audience engagement, POP.STORE emerges as the next-generation creator monetization platform, giving creators full ownership of their audience and diversified revenue streams. By transforming their link-in-bio into a powerful commerce hub, POP.STORE empowers creators to build sustainable businesses beyond the limitations of social media platforms.

For more details, visit https://get.pop.store

marketing@commentsold.com