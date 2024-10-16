pOpshelf Announces Chainwide Customer Appreciation Event for Saturday, October 19; New Loyalty Program, Customer App and Store Format

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, pOpshelf announced a chainwide customer appreciation event to be held on Saturday, October 19 at all locations in 21 states, as well as exciting customer updates including a new loyalty program, customer app and store format.





“We are excited to celebrate our appreciation event across all our stores and welcome customers to experience the numerous updates to our in-store offerings,” said Pooh Vichidvongsa, senior vice president of pOpshelf. “Keeping the customer at the center of all we do, we continue to provide exciting new options to increase pOpshelf’s joyful and fun experience, whether customers are in the store or on-the-go. From our new customer loyalty program and the updated app to exciting changes in our store format, these updates truly reflect our ongoing commitment to adapt to our customers’ wants and needs.”

Customer Appreciation Event

On Saturday, October 19 at 10 a.m. local time, pOpshelf will host a customer appreciation event across all stores, which will include 20% off coupons and complimentary product samples to the first 50 adult customers. Additional celebrations may vary by store. Find your local pOpshelf by visiting https://www.popshelf.com/stores.

New Customer Loyalty Program

Expected to launch by the end of the year, pOpshelf perks will provide customers with an updated loyalty program to earn points and exclusive rewards. Available through the newly updated pOpshelf app, customers will receive 10 points for each dollar spent and receive a $5 reward for every 1,000 points accumulated. Exclusive perks will also include 15% birthday rewards and double points days. To help customers earn additional points, pOpshelf is also providing 400 points when customers download the app, 400 points when customers create an account and 200 points when customers complete their profile.

pOpshelf App

Bringing creativity to customers’ fingertips, the new pOpshelf app is now available in the App store for iOS and Google Play for Android. Customers can browse multiple seasonal décor ideas, find inspiration, discover crafts and more! The app also allows customers to shop online before picking up their fun purchase at their nearby store.

New Store Format

In keeping with pOpshelf’s strong customer focus to provide a relevant shopping experience, the Company recently updated all stores to its newest format. Within the new format, customers will find a refreshed layout that continues to offer multiple ways for customers to affordably treat themselves and a joyful shopping experience alongside additional branded cosmetics, DIY options, home décor, toys, books and specialty pet items including a dog bone bar.

About pOpshelf

pOpshelf’s seeks to provide Fun Finds for Less through a fun and stress-free shopping destination for everyday and special items. We make it easy for customers to affordably treat themselves with a trendy and rotating selection of seasonal, houseware, home décor, health, beauty, paper and party products, in addition to assorted candy, snacks, games, pet supplies, electronics and additional items. Learn more at popshelf.com.

