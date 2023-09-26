Pontoro Raises $4.6 Million in Oversubscribed Seed II Round for Technology Platform

Second seed investment round led by Ulu Ventures, with participation from Illuminate Financial, Nevcaut Ventures, W11 Capital, and others; brings total funding to over $10 million.





Financing round scales company in preparation for the launch of its patented technology solution.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pontoro, the financial technology company creating a proprietary and structurally differentiated platform intended to unlock greater access to institutional-grade private market real assets, today announced the completion of a $4.6 million Seed II funding round led by Ulu Ventures, with participation from Illuminate Financial, Nevcaut Ventures, W11 Capital, and others. The oversubscribed investment round, at a significant increase in valuation from the previous round, endorses Pontoro’s mission to unlock liquidity in the project finance space. Pontoro will use the funding to further develop its technology solution that is intended to provide enhanced customization, pricing and liquidity to market participants.

“ The additional funding is a testament to our team, technology, and the corporate infrastructure we have built since our first seed round,” said Antonio Vitti, CEO and Co-Founder of Pontoro. “ Our investors’ confidence underscores the strength of our patented technology solution, and our top-notch international legal, regulatory, and tax strategic partnerships.”

The company expects to soon announce an expanded leadership team of additional seasoned executives across finance and technology and is continuing discussions with institutional participants involved in the advancement and adoption of the solution and its capabilities.

“ Pontoro is poised to become the first technology solution for the pressing need to unlock access to investment in infrastructure financing,” said Clint Korver, Cofounder and Managing Director of Ulu Ventures. “ It will be a sophisticated technology solution led by a seasoned and highly respected team of both finance and technology experts, and we are excited about its potential to vastly improve market dynamics.”

“ The new world of financial markets infrastructure requires technology solutions such as the platform the Pontoro team is building,” said Luca Zorzino, Partner and Head of Asia at Illuminate Financial. “ Pontoro brings a depth of understanding across traditional finance and decentralized finance that can create exceptional value, and we are pleased to continue to support its mission.”

Pontoro Inc. is a financial technology company founded in late 2018 with a mission of facilitating broader investor participation in real-world, private market assets. The company is creating a patented, technology solution that will enable the creation of a new type of enhanced private investment platform with liquidity generally not readily available in traditional private investment opportunities as well as features intended to ease fund administration. The initial focus will be to address the $15 trillion shortfall in infrastructure debt finance.

