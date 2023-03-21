Pontera and AssetBook Announce Integration to Help Advisors Comprehensively Manage the Retirement Saver’s Full Portfolio

Advisors using AssetBook’s portfolio management software will now be able to monitor and report on 401(k), 403(b) and other held-away accounts

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#401k—AssetBook, a SaaS-based portfolio monitoring and reporting solution, today announced its partnership with fintech company Pontera to help financial advisors holistically manage their client’s full portfolio. Pontera enables advisors to employ cohesive rebalancing and tax strategies across their 401(k)s, 403(b)s and more. Now with this integration, advisors will be able to view, monitor, report and bill on held-away assets in AssetBook’s Pulse Platform to ultimately deliver better client experiences and financial outcomes.

“There is a tremendous advantage in being able to provide advisors with access to a comprehensive view of the entirety of their clients’ wealth,” added Marwa Zakharia, Chief Executive Officer at AssetBook. “Partnering with Pontera allows us to do just that. The addition of professional held-away asset management to AssetBook’s growing tech stack strengthens our advisors’ ability to customize a holistic financial plan and help clients achieve their retirement goals.”

Pontera seamlessly integrates with portfolio reporting and billing solutions to enable advisors to deliver consolidated portfolio insights to clients. Using Pontera’s intuitive interface, advisors, on behalf of their clients, can rebalance within plan accounts or set target allocations and create alerts for when those allocations drift outside of customized boundaries.

“It is not uncommon for an American household to have more than half of their assets in retirement accounts, but the reality is many 401(k) and 403(b) holders may not know that professional advice on these accounts is an option,” said David Goldman, Chief Business Officer at Pontera. “That’s why it’s important for Pontera to partner with companies like AssetBook to help advisors incorporate qualified retirement account management into sound rebalancing strategies and everyday operations for the benefit of their clients.”

Since its founding in 2011, AssetBook has been innovating its customizable solution for portfolio management and reporting. The firm’s Pulse by AssetBook platform is designed to help advisors save time, deliver precise reporting and provide clients with real value. In addition to Pontera, AssetBook integrates with a variety of firms as part of its effort to provide advisors with a simple custom solution that will offer a comprehensive financial picture. AssetBook’s broad range of integration partners and independent solutions include Andes Wealth Technologies, intelliflo redblack, Wealthbox, MoneyGuidePro and more.

For additional information about AssetBook’s robust portfolio monitoring and reporting system, please visit assetbook.com. To learn more about how Pontera helps advisors manage held-away assets to deliver better retirements, visit pontera.com.

About AssetBook

AssetBook is a financial technology company that develops innovative portfolio management and engagement software for advisors seeking modern, custom and secure solutions. The company’s mission is to help advisors solve the daily challenges they face through assessment and diagnosis of their portfolio management and reporting and key business metrics. Encompassing sales, service, implementation, reconciliation and product development, the team actively supports our clients to ensure they are consistently elated with the Pulse by AssetBook platform and services. For more information, please visit: assetbook.com.

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling financial advisors to manage, trade and report on assets in held-away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, 529s and more. The platform is designed to work across many account types and seamlessly integrate with existing portfolio management tools to help advisors improve their clients’ financial outcomes. Founded in 2012 as FeeX, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera.com.

