Pomona Investment Fund Now On iCapital Marketplace

Expanding Advisors’ Access to Private Equity

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pomona Capital, a global private equity firm specializing in secondaries investing, along with Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (“Voya”), announced today it has expanded its partnership with iCapital1, a leading global fintech platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing, with the addition of the Pomona Investment Fund (“PIF” or the “Fund”) to the iCapital Marketplace.





iCapital Marketplace makes it even easier for investors to access the Fund. PIF, distributed by Voya, is a U.S. registered investment company designed to offer accredited investors a single access point to a broad and diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

A majority of PIF’s investments are in secondary interests and, like Pomona Capital’s traditional institutional private equity offerings, it is focused on long-term capital appreciation with enhanced liquidity and a lower risk profile. For a copy of the Fund’s prospectus and performance information, visit www.pomonainvestmentfund.com.

“Providing easier access to private equity was our goal when we designed and launched Pomona Investment Fund in 2015,” said Michael Granoff, CEO and Founder of Pomona Capital. “We are excited to expand our partnership with iCapital and provide wealth managers and their clients access to PIF through Marketplace, a more streamlined and efficient solution.”

The iCapital Marketplace connects financial advisors and their clients with a broad array of alternative investment offerings by providing an “all-digital” experience to wealth managers. It aims to bridge the structural divide that has historically prevented advisors from making alternative investments accessible to their clients. The Marketplace features educational tools, such as market insights, webinars, and training modules, while the document center and investment dashboard provides a holistic view of client investments throughout the investment lifecycle.

“Investors have realized that alternatives within their portfolios are more important than ever in order to meet their investment goals. Increasing investor access to strategies, such as PIF, not only helps ‘democratize’ the range of investable strategies available but can potentially lead to better long-term results to meet financial objectives,” said Jake Tuzza, Senior Managing Director and Head of Distribution at Voya Investment Management.

Pomona Capital is one of the earliest pioneers in the secondary space with nearly 30 years of experience providing efficient liquidity solutions for investors needing to sell their private equity interests. Investors traditionally have accessed Pomona’s strategy through its flagship limited partnership vehicles. Through the launch of PIF, Pomona became one of the first fund managers to provide accredited investors with easier access to private equity opportunities by designing a vehicle requiring a lower commitment minimum of $25,000 and an investor-friendly tax reporting structure. Today, PIF has approximately $1.4 billion in assets under management with over 9,000 individual investors.

A webinar for financial advisors working with accredited investors regarding accessing PIF on iCapital Marketplace will be held on November 29, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. ET. For details, please contact Voya Investment Management at PomonaInvestmentFund@Voya.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Returns greater than one year are annualized.

Voya Investments Distributor, LLC, 230 Park Ave, New York, NY 10169

About Voya Investment Management

Voya Investment Management (“Voya IM”) is the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) and manages approximately $312 billion as of September 30, 2023 in assets across public and private fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions and alternative strategies for institutions, financial intermediaries and individual investors, drawing on a 50-year legacy of active investing and the expertise of 300+ investment professionals. Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for eight consecutive years, Voya IM has cultivated a culture grounded in a commitment to understanding and anticipating clients’ needs, producing strong investment performance, and embedding diversity, equity and inclusion in its business.

About Pomona Capital

Pomona is an international private equity firm with over $17.4 billion in aggregate capital commitments as of November 1, 2023 across its sponsored-funds and separate accounts on behalf of a global group of over 350 sophisticated investors from more than 25 countries. Pomona was founded in 1994 and was one of the earliest secondary market investors, establishing itself as a pioneer in the marketplace. Pomona also manages a $6 billion business making primary investments in private equity funds as a strategic complement to the secondaries business. Pomona has collectively invested in partnership interests in approximately 750 private equity funds, diversified across the spectrum of private equity.

Principal Risks

An investment in the Fund involves a considerable amount of risk. A Shareholder may lose money. Before making an investment decision, a prospective investor should (i) consider the suitability of this investment with respect to the investor’s investment objectives and personal situation and (ii) consider factors such as the investor’s personal net worth, income, age, risk tolerance, and liquidity needs. The Fund is an illiquid investment. Shareholders have no right to require the Fund to redeem their Shares in the Fund and, as discussed in the Fund’s prospectus, the Fund conducts tender offers subject to the discretion of the Board of Trustees. Therefore, before investing investors should carefully read the Fund’s prospectus and consider carefully the risks that they assume when they invest in the Fund’s common shares.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund(s) carefully before investing. For a free copy of the Fund’s prospectus, or summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, visit us at www.pomonainvestmentfund.com or call (800) 992-0180. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Investment Risk

An investment in the Fund involves a high degree of risk, including the risk that the Shareholder’s entire investment may be lost. The Fund’s performance depends upon the Adviser’s selection of Investment Funds and direct investments in operating companies, the allocation of offering proceeds thereto, and the performance of the Investment Funds, direct investments, and other assets. The Investment Funds’ investment activities and investments in operating companies involve the risks associated with private equity investments generally. Unexpected volatility or lack of liquidity, such as the general market conditions that prevailed in 2008, could impair the Fund’s performance and result in its suffering losses.

The value of the Fund’s total net assets is expected to fluctuate. To the extent that the Fund’s portfolio is concentrated in securities of a single issuer or issuers in a single sector, the investment risk may be increased. The Fund’s or an Investment Fund’s use of leverage is likely to cause the Fund’s average net assets to appreciate or depreciate at a greater rate than if leverage were not used.

Closed-End Fund; Liquidity Risks. The Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company designed principally for long-term investors and is not intended to be a trading vehicle. An investor should not invest in the Fund if the investor needs a liquid investment.

General Risks of Secondary Investments. There is no established market for secondaries and the Adviser does not currently expect a liquid market to develop. Moreover, the market for secondaries has been evolving and is likely to continue to evolve. It is possible that competition for appropriate investment opportunities may increase, thus reducing the number and attractiveness of investment opportunities available to the Fund and adversely affecting the terms upon which investments can be made. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Fund will be able to identify sufficient investment opportunities or that it will be able to acquire sufficient secondaries on attractive terms.

The Fund may also be subject to the following risks: Limited Operating History Risk, Nature of Portfolio Companies Risk, Co-Investment Risk, Leverage Utilized by the Fund Risk, Leverage Utilized by Investment Funds Risk, Investments in Non-Voting Stock/Inability to Vote Risk, Valuation of Fund’s Interests in Investment Funds Risk, Valuations Subject to Adjustment Risk, Illiquidity of Investment Fund Interests Risk, Repurchase Risk, Expedited Decision-Making Risk, Availability of Investment Opportunities Risk, Special Situations and Distressed Investments Risk, Mezzanine Investments Risk, Small- and Medium-Capitalization Companies Risk, Utilities Sector Risk, Infrastructure Sector Risk, Technology Sector Risk, Financial Sector Risk, Geographic Concentration Risk, Sector Concentration Risk, Currency Risk, Venture Capital Risk, Real Estate Investments Risk, Substantial Fees and Expenses Risk, Foreign Portfolio Companies Risk, Non-U.S. Securities Risk, Structured Finance Securities Risk, Capital Calls / Commitment Strategy Risk, ETF Risk, Unspecified Investments Dependence on the Adviser Risk, Indemnification of Investment Funds / Investment Managers and Others Risk, Termination of the Fund’s Interest in an Investment Fund Risk, Other Registered Investment Companies Risk, High Yield Securities and Distressed Securities Risk, Reverse Repurchase Agreements Risk, Other Instruments and Future Developments Risk, Dilution Risk, Incentive Allocation Arrangements Risk, Control Positions Risk, Inadequate Return Risk, Inside Information Risk, Possible Exclusion of a Shareholder Based on Certain Detrimental Effects Risk, Limitation on Transfer / Shares Not Listed / No Market for Shares Risk, Recourse to the Fund’s Assets Risk, Non-Diversified Status Risk, Special Tax Risk, Additional Tax Considerations / Distributions to Shareholders and Payment of Tax Liability Risk, Current Interest Rate Environment Risk and Regulatory Change Risk. For a complete listing of all the Fund’s risks, with their descriptions, please refer to the “Types of Investments and Related Risks” section of the Fund’s prospectus.

VOYA-IM

1 Institutional Capital Network, Inc. and its affiliates (together, “iCapital Network” or “iCapital”)

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kristopher Kagel



(212) 309-6568



Kristopher.kagel@voya.com