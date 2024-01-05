Pomeroy Technologies, LLC Names Tom Signorello as CEO

Veteran tech industry executive’s leadership priorities: innovation, growth, relationships, operational excellence and great client service

HEBRON, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pomeroy Technologies, LLC (“Pomeroy”) — an industry leader in technology solutions and services — has named Tom Signorello as its new CEO, effective January 2.









Signorello is a respected executive in the IT industry with a 25-year track record of transformational leadership. He has been championed for the entrepreneurial prowess that has been his trademark while leading thriving technology companies — with a focus on accelerating their business objectives, instilling operational excellence and advancing their market leadership position.

In his new role, Signorello plans to build upon Pomeroy’s rich history as a global technology leader. He was tapped for the CEO position because of his track record of sharpening strategic direction; history of empowering executives and employees to collaborate and think creatively; established relationships and experience with the channel; ability to align with innovative partners; and laser focus on the client experience.

Signorello views the move as an opportunity to take a proven industry leader to the next level.

“Pomeroy has tremendous talent, a great brand and a great heritage,” he said. “Now it’s about bringing focus to its portfolio, optimizing delivery and operations, and ensuring we deliver an excellent client experience while we scale.”

Prior to taking the reins at Pomeroy, Signorello held the CEO position at several companies, where his history as a growth leader was evidenced through a host of metrics. During his two-and-a-half-year tenure at PlanSource, a benefits engagement software company and a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, the company realized annual bookings growth of 20% and EBITDA growth of 900%. As CEO of Arcserve, a data protection software company, Signorello exceeded sales goals, set the strategic direction of the company’s portfolio, and ultimately orchestrated the 2021 merger of Arcserve with StorageCraft, a TA Associates portfolio company.

And as CEO of OnX Enterprise Solutions, which designs, builds and manages enterprise data center solutions, he increased top-line growth by 15% and expanded EBITDA growth by 30% within one year. He restructured OnX for effectiveness, sustainable efficiency, and optimum growth; ultimately, he successfully envisioned and executed the sale of OnX to Cincinnati Bell.

Signorello has also served on the Board of Directors of technology firm Anexinet and financial services firm Clarocity, Inc.

Pomeroy Technologies, LLC enables organizations to optimize and enhance the way they do business through technology. Its 2,000-plus employees advise, deploy, monitor, and manage all aspects of the digital workplace for clients, ensuring they are always secure, always connected and always working.

Signorello succeeds Bob Watts, who had served as Pomeroy’s CEO since 2021.

He holds an MBA in Finance and a BSBA in Finance from the Sawyer Business School at Suffolk University in Boston.

As he embarks on this new challenge, Signorello likes what the future holds.

“Pomeroy is positioned for growth,” he said. “I’m excited to collaborate with this skilled team at this pivotal moment to take the company into the next chapter of its storied history.”

About Pomeroy

Pomeroy Technologies, LLC is an industry-recognized global technology solutions and services provider headquartered in Hebron, Kentucky. Pomeroy delivers comprehensive solutions, managed services, and technical talent to top companies in retail, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries. Its 2,000-plus employees advise, deploy, monitor, and manage more than 50,000 client locations across North America and Europe, ensuring they are always secure, always connected, and always working. Visit www.pomeroy.com for more information.

