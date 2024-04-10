Pomeroy Forms Strategic Partnership with T-Mobile for Business

Announces New Connected Worker and Workplace Solution Bundles for Modern Workforces

HEBRON, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pomeroy Technologies, LLC (“Pomeroy”), a leading provider of technology solutions and services, announces its strategic partnership with T-Mobile for Business, aimed at revolutionizing connected solution offerings to meet the dynamic needs of modern workforces. This collaboration will bring unparalleled value and innovation to businesses seeking to optimize their connectivity and productivity.





The introduction of Connected Worker and Connected Workplace solution bundles seamlessly blends top-tier OEM technology (laptops, tablets, phones, watches, and routers) and Pomeroy’s renowned device lifecycle services, field dispatch, and secure network services, with T-Mobile’s acclaimed 5G connectivity. This integration offers a streamlined, optimized work experience that enhances productivity and security while reducing operational expenses. These bundles provide competitive data plans and device subsidies across various products, effectively reducing overall IT costs.

“I am proud of the thought leadership and creative collaboration between Pomeroy and T-Mobile that has resulted in innovative, cost-effective solutions and services that will have a meaningful impact on the way our clients work,” said Tom Signorello, CEO of Pomeroy. “Connecting users to state-of-the-art technology with 5G broadband and best-in-class services is a game changer for companies and their people who work from anywhere.”

Pomeroy’s strategic partnerships with today’s leading technology OEMs, comprehensive lifecycle services, and full suite of managed services complement T-Mobile’s 5G network, recognized as the nation’s largest and fastest, extending its powerful signal to over 98% of the U.S. population, ensuring unparalleled coverage for businesses and their workforce.

In terms of security, T-Mobile sets the industry standard with state-of-the-art data encryption, advanced network protection, and integrated device security features, providing peace of mind for organizations deploying the Connected Worker or Connected Workplace solution bundles.

“We are excited to collaborate with T-Mobile to empower organizations with a comprehensive, future-ready solution that meets the evolving needs of today’s workforce,” said Bob Burlas, chief product officer of Pomeroy. “The Connected Worker and Connected Workplace solution bundles represent a significant step forward in enhancing productivity, security, and cost-efficiency for businesses navigating the complexities of the modern workplace.”

As the modern work landscape evolves, blurring the boundaries between traditional office environments and remote work setups, organizations are seeking innovative ways to support dynamic work styles while maximizing productivity and talent attraction. Pomeroy Connected Worker and Workplace solution bundles are available now. For more information, contact Pomeroy at connectedsolutions@pomeroy.com.

About Pomeroy

Pomeroy Technologies, LLC is an industry-recognized global technology solutions and services provider headquartered in Hebron, Kentucky. Pomeroy delivers comprehensive technology solutions, professional and managed services, and technical talent to top companies in retail, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries. Its 2,000-plus employees advise, deploy, monitor, manage, and recruit talent for more than 50,000 client locations across North America and Europe, ensuring they are always secure, always connected, and always working. Visit www.pomeroy.com for more information.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

