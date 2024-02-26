PomeGran Acquires ROCK Networks to Expedite Growth and Transform Rural Connectivity Across Canada

Acquisition signals a milestone in PomeGran’s ongoing expansion, to bridge the digital divide and connect underserved communities across Canada

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PomeGran Inc., Canada’s leading fibre-centric rural broadband provider, announced today the acquisition of ROCK Networks Inc., one of Canada’s leading broadband service providers and telecom systems integrator.





This strategic move solidifies PomeGran’s position as the leading provider of rural broadband services in Canada, and underscores its dedication to bridging the digital divide among urban, underserved, and Indigenous populations across both Canada and the United States.

The acquisition of ROCK Networks will accelerate PomeGran’s expansion plans, as the company introduces a range of substantial projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity in underserved regions. Additionally, Joe Hickey, Founder of ROCK Networks, has been appointed President of PomeGran.

“We are thrilled to be adding ROCK Networks to the PomeGran group,” said Brent Johnston, CEO of PomeGran. “ROCK Networks is a company with a strong reputation for delivering leading-edge solutions to customers in public safety and rural broadband. We are committed to expanding our fibre-centric broadband fabric across Canada, building on ROCK Networks’ legacy of success, to deliver more access to underserved communities,” Brent concluded.

“Together, ROCK Networks and PomeGran are poised to revolutionize the landscape of broadband access,” said Joe Hickey, Founder of ROCK Networks and President of PomeGran. “By leveraging our combined resources, innovative technologies, and unwavering dedication, we will empower more underserved communities with reliable Internet connectivity. Additionally, this acquisition will enable ROCK to continue to deliver innovative two-way radio, fibre, fixed wireless, broadband, and satellite solutions that our customers across Canada have relied on for over four decades.”

As a result of this acquisition, ROCK Networks will now operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of PomeGran.

About PomeGran Inc.:



PomeGran Inc. stands as one of North America’s foremost fibre-centric broadband infrastructure providers. Dedicated to enhancing broadband services, PomeGran has emerged as a leader on a mission to empower underserved markets in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern US. Boasting ownership of broadband networks, underground and aerial fibre assets, and fixed wireless access (FWA) assets, PomeGran is committed to bridging the digital divide that exists between urban, rural, and Indigenous communities. Founded on the fundamental principle of ensuring equitable access to high-speed internet, PomeGran believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in today’s digital-first economy. To delve deeper into PomeGran’s vision and initiatives, please visit www.pomegran.com.

About ROCK Networks Inc.:



ROCK Networks is a broadband service provider and telecom systems integrator. We’ve served a wide range of corporate and government customers within the public safety, energy, transportation, construction, and manufacturing sectors for over 40 years. Our customers trust us to provide industry-leading devices and services, nimble solutions, seamless integration, and best-in-class technical support. For more information on ROCK Networks, please visit: www.rocknetworks.com

