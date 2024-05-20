Polly Integrates with nCino’s Mortgage Suite to Streamline Pricing and Enable Better Loan Officer Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Polly, the leading provider of innovative mortgage capital markets technology and operator of the industry’s first cloud-native, commercially scalable product and pricing engine (PPE), today announced its latest API integration with nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry. This bi-directional integration pairs Polly’s vanguard pricing engine with nCino’s Mortgage Suite point of sale (POS) solution, providing lenders and loan officers (LOs) with ultimate motility and additional opportunities to attract, engage, and strengthen referral relationships. The multi-phase integration already provides the ability to run Polly pricing searches for loans and loan applications within the nCino Mortgage Suite web experience, and enhanced functionality for locking via web as well as mobile pricing and locking are underway.





Purpose-built in the cloud and for the cloud, Polly’s next-generation PPE was designed to maximize margins and facilitate speed, accuracy, and confidence across all loan pricing and lock processes. It was also architected with an API-adjacent product strategy in mind, allowing for optimal system-to-system integration and scalability. Customers that use this integration can take advantage of the high-performance architecture of Polly’s modern engine to capture important financial data, simultaneously run pricing scenarios, and determine best-fit product and terms directly within the nCino platform.

“In today’s competitive purchase market, loan officers need to capitalize on every opportunity to engage with real estate agents, title agents, and other referral partners,” said nCino EVP of U.S. Mortgage, Ben Miller. “By leveraging Polly’s engine in tandem with nCino’s Mortgage Suite, lenders and referral partners can work symbiotically, reacting in near real-time at a borrowers’ immediate point of need to confidently deliver the best price and customer service. We’re excited by the potential this integration partnership has to deliver a standout user experience and bring even more value to our customers.”

“We are seeing the importance of relationships compounded in today’s market, and this integration creates a substantial benefit for mortgage lenders, loan officers, and borrowers alike,” added Parvesh Sahi, Chief Revenue Officer at Polly. “Together, Polly and nCino remain on the forefront of innovation and are focused on streamlining the lender and LO experience and producing massive efficiency gains with state-of-the-art technology. I am confident that this integration will create demonstrable value across the full spectrum of mortgage industry participants.”

Polly is attending the 2024 MBA Secondary and Capital Markets Conference in New York, NY. Please visit #MBASecondary24 booth 102 to engage with the team on site. To learn more about how Polly continues to pioneer mortgage industry transformation, visit www.polly.io.

About Polly

Polly has revolutionized the mortgage industry with its modern, data-driven capital markets ecosystem. Banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders nationwide trust Polly’s Product and Pricing Engine (PPE), Loan Trading Exchange, and actionable data and analytics to automate and optimize the entire capital markets value chain, helping their secondary teams operate faster, smarter, and more profitably. Polly was founded in 2019 by a seasoned team of technology and mortgage experts and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, follow Polly on LinkedIn or visit www.polly.io.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

