Poll Everywhere Launches Attendance Management Feature to Automate Attendance Tracking and Boost Student Performance.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AttendanceManagement—Poll Everywhere, the world’s first real-time audience response technology accessible on any device, announces the launch of Attendance Management – a new feature that automates attendance tracking and reporting to arm educators with the tools needed to engage students and improve learning outcomes. This launch enables Poll Everywhere users to capture in-person audience attendance via geolocation services and incentivizes participants to attend and engage with the learning material once there. For a limited time, Attendance Management will be available at no additional cost to Engage, Teams, Enterprise, and Individual Instructor plan users as of today.





“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Poll Everywhere’s highly anticipated Attendance Management feature. Today’s educators are seeking software that can accommodate ever-changing hybrid learning models. An all-in-one tool that can engage students, seamlessly integrate with tools, and automate attendance is the new standard for education technology,” said Rachel Cassidy, Vice President of Product at Poll Everywhere. “Attendance Management is specifically designed to make it easy for educators to meet students where they are and create a more inclusive classroom.”

In the wake of a pandemic, college instructors struggle to draw disengaged students back to campus classrooms where they’re proven to be better learners. A 2008 study by the Journal of the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning cites that 84% of undergraduate college students claimed that their attendance would increase if they earned attendance points. The pandemic resulted in the adoption of remote and hybrid learning tools that gave students the flexibility to learn from anywhere. However, as once-temporary measures become the permanent future of learning, new SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions are needed to support in-person student engagement.

Poll Everywhere Attendance Management automates the process of tracking attendance by utilizing geolocation services, which results in more reliable records. This feature helps prevent attendance cheating and promotes greater accountability among learners. With Attendance Management, there is no need for time-consuming roll calls, seat charts, or attendance sheets. Additionally, educators can export attendance data to their preferred learning management system (LMS).

“Attendance Management is truly an organization-wide effort to listen to our customers and deliver a feature that solves a major pain point for educators,” said Matt Manning, Senior Product Manager at Poll Everywhere. “We are excited to receive feedback and continue to improve Poll Everywhere.”

For more information on how to use Poll Everywhere Attendance Management, visit https://www.polleverywhere.com/attendance-management.

About Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere is the industry-leading audience response system designed to make classes and trainings, whether in-person, fully virtual, or hybrid, more engaging and inclusive. Educators, corporate trainers, and event managers share interactive polls and activities during presentations, collect responses via mobile or desktop, and see real-time results displayed on screen. Founded in 2008, Poll Everywhere is trusted by over 75% of the Fortune 500 and has helped more than 300,000 educators and 80% of R1 universities turn passive students into engaged learners. Learn more about Poll Everywhere’s live and asynchronous engagement tools, app integrations, and enterprise-level security and accessibility standards by visiting polleverywhere.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @PollEverywhere.

