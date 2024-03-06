POLL: 97% of Professionals Expect Diverse Beauty School Education to Become Nationwide Requirement

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A recent poll of hairstylists and estheticians, conducted by Vagaro, the leading salon and spa software, shows that 97% of professionals believe diverse education in hair, skin, and beauty will become a standard nationwide requirement.





This comes after the recent passage of New York Bill S6528, which requires all cosmetology schools to include curriculum on providing proper hair care and styling to “individuals with all hair types and textures, including, but not limited to, various curl or wave patterns, hair strand thicknesses, and volumes of hair.”

In the same poll, Vagaro found that 51% of salon professional respondents said their training included required education on textured hair types ranging from 2a to 4c.

This reflects the gap many beauty consumers have experienced when visiting salons only to discover they do not or cannot provide proper services to care for their natural, textured hair.

When polling spa professionals, 77% of estheticians said their professional training included curriculum covering how to care for a diverse range of skin tones and types.

“The passing of bills like S6528 indicate progress in the industry, but it’s crucial for that momentum to continue in the right direction to make the salon, spa and beauty world not only diverse, but truly inclusive – especially for Black beauty consumers who have historically been overlooked,” says Vagaro’s Chief Marketing Officer, Charity Hudnall.

While cosmetology licensing requirements are set at the state level, only 19 states currently require any formal training in natural hair styling, according to CrownActLaw.com.

Stylists with natural haircare businesses on Vagaro can check out best practices from experts on ensuring their services are easily found and accessible here.

