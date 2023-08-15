Polished.com Announces Results for Second Quarter of 2023

Reaffirms Previously Stated Guidance for FY 2023

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Polished.com Inc. (NYSE American: POL) (“Polished” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The Company’s 10-Q and additional information can be found on its investor relations website: https://investor.polished.com/financials/sec-filings.

Top Metrics – Second Quarter of 2023

Net product sales for the second quarter were $87.8 million, compared to $138.5 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit for the quarter was $19.6 million (22.3% margin), compared to $23.0 million (16.6% margin) in the prior year period.

Net income for the quarter was $1.0 million, or $0.01 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1.6 million (1.8% margin).

Rick Bunka, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“ The second quarter results are consistent with the estimated range previously provided for both Net Sales and EBITDA. The decline in sales observed during the first half of the year was driven by a pullback in sales in the luxury appliance category and declines across the balance of mass appliance categories. The Polished team remains focused on stabilizing the business and building a foundation for future growth. The Company’s first and second quarter results demonstrate that we can deliver more normalized margins and positive EBITDA on reduced volume. We intend to build on this momentum as our fix-and-rebuild year continues and a foundation is laid for stronger profitability and sustainable cash flow generation in 2024.”

Guidance

Management reaffirms previously stated guidance of Net Sales between $375 million and $400 million for 2023 and low-single-digit EBITDA margins for 2023.

These expectations are made as of August 14, 2023, and remain subject to substantial uncertainty. Results are unpredictable and may be materially affected by various factors, such as the economy, inflation, interest rates, regional labor markets, supply chain constraints and other variables.

Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 to review its results. The phone number for the investor conference call is 1-844-881-0136 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-6507 (international); please ask to join the Polished Second Quarter Earnings Call. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations site at https://investor.polished.com.

The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income for the Company is provided below (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net income $ 1,004 $ (1,757 ) Income taxes 328 432 Interest expense 1,053 2,935 Depreciation and amortization 1,068 2,138 EBITDA 3,453 3,748 Management fee 62 125 Change in fair value of derivative (1,899 ) (574 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 1,616 $ 3,299

