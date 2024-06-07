poLight ASA Affirms Market Opportunities and Strategic Direction During Investor Capital Markets Day 2024

HORTEN, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CapitalMarketsDay—poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) affirmed market opportunities and the company’s overall strategic direction at the investor-focused Capital Markets Day 2024 event, highlighting focus market segment trends, key customer opportunities, operational progress, and its tunable optics technology roadmap update. The company communicated to investors that it is well positioned to take advantage of significant market opportunities across target segments while reinforcing business development, technology and operational capabilities that will build momentum for the long term. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3OdOZdq









“We have met several key milestone objectives since our last Capital Markets Day in 2022 and are very excited about the momentum we are building across our target markets,” said Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. “We continue to see strong momentum with our current TLens® products and TWedge® wobulator technology, taking a differentiated position in AR/MR devices with consumer OEM customers. With a healthy, growing pipeline of customer projects, combined with new and inventive applications coming on the horizon, we see strong opportunities to further drive our products and solutions for exciting and sustainable future business growth.”

Highlights

During the event, poLight ASA executives shared the following insights:

Established dominating position in the AR/MR market while growing positions in barcode/machine vision industrial applications. Key initiatives initiated to further strengthen the position in consumer/smartphone market.

Years of investment in a professional supply chain management, manufacturing setup and successful deliveries have confirmed ability to ramp volume deliveries.

Unique technology platform has produced TLens® autofocus products with differentiated properties which are optimal for many applications. This same technology platform will result in more innovative products in other areas such as resolution enhancement for AR/MR displays along with the TWedge® wobulator device.

poLight ASA will highlight its TLens® and TWedge® innovations at the upcoming Augmented World Expo USA, June 18-20 in Long Beach, CA on Stand S-12.

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers patented, state-of-the-art tunable optics technology, leveraging its proprietary polymer and piezo MEMS technology. Founded in 2005, its first product TLens® replicates “the human eye” experience in autofocus cameras used in applications such as AR/MR devices, smartphones, wearables, webcams and other consumer devices, industrial barcode scanners and machine vision systems, and healthcare applications. With over 160 granted patents, poLight’s technology delivers extremely fast focus, small footprint, ultra-low power consumption, no magnetic interference, and constant field of view, enabling better imaging system performance and new user experiences compared to alternative technologies. poLight is based in Horten, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, Germany, UK, US, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com

