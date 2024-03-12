Polar Signals Announces Strategic Milestones: Secures $10.8M in Funding, Expands Board, and Launches AI-Driven Performance Optimizations

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Polar Signals, a leader in the Observability industry, is proud to announce a series of significant milestones that underscore the company’s rapid growth and commitment to innovation. The company has successfully secured an additional $6.8 million in funding, bringing its total capital raised to $10.8 million. This round of funding was led by Spark Capital, with notable contributions from GV, Lightspeed, Haystack, Lorimer, and an esteemed group of angel investors including Guillermo Rauch, Julius Volz, Monica Sarbu, Jimmy Zelinskie, Nikhil Benesch, and Erik Bernhardsson.





This financial achievement reflects the strong confidence investors and, crucially, customers have in Polar Signals’ vision and mission. It is a testament to the team’s dedication, hard work, and the innovative solutions Polar Signals is developing to push the boundaries of the Observability industry further.

In addition to the financial boost, Polar Signals is announcing the strategic expansion of its board. Along with Frederic Branczyk, newly joining the board is Natalie Vais, as well as Alex Polvi as an independent board member.

Polar Signals also shares that Vercel has chosen Polar Signals Cloud as their continuous profiling platform.

“Polar Signals has made (TLS) our terminator measurably more efficient!” – Casey Gowrie, Software Engineer at Vercel.

“At Vercel we now understand the impact of DDoS attacks better thanks to Polar Signals Cloud. We can immediately pinpoint which part of our systems are under stress during highly variable loads. I’ve been especially impressed with the product holding up under such intense situations, it doesn’t always happen when we try products!” – Casey Gowrie, Software Engineer at Vercel.

Lastly, a significant innovation from Polar Signals is the introduction of AI-driven Performance Optimizations. This pioneering feature enables customers to leverage AI to suggest improvements to source code directly. Utilizing world-class LLMs, source code, and profiling data, this optimization tool represents a groundbreaking step in their mission to empower customers to translate performance data into actionable changes.

The Alpha version of AI-driven Performance Optimizations is being launched to a select group of customers, marking the beginning of an exciting phase of development based on real-world feedback and enhancements.

Contacts

Frederic Branczyk



CEO



Polar Signals



frederic.branczyk@polarsignals.com