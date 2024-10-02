Home Business Wire Poland's Embedded Finance Industry Poised for Substantial Growth with Revenues Projected to...
Business Wire

Poland’s Embedded Finance Industry Poised for Substantial Growth with Revenues Projected to Reach US$8.17 Billion by 2029 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Poland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments – Q2 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


Poland’s embedded finance industry is on the brink of a major expansion as current research anticipates a 30.5% annual growth rate, with projections indicating the market will reach a valuation of US$1.14 billion by 2024. This upward trend is set to continue, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.1% from 2024 to 2029, culminating in an impressive US$8.17 billion industry by 2029.

The comprehensive data-driven analysis of the embedded finance market in Poland delves into the intricacies of various sectors, including lending, insurance, payment, and wealth and asset-based finance. An in-depth understanding of market dynamics, size, and forecasts is provided through over 75+ key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level.

Market Opportunities and Risks Assessment

This report offers stakeholders a granular breakdown of market opportunities and risks across diverse sectors, encompassing an array of business models, consumer segments, and distribution models. Detailed evaluations across segments in each sector furnish insights into end market dynamics, bolstering stakeholders’ decision-making capabilities. Furthermore, the research segments the market by type of offering, distribution model, and channel, providing nuanced insights into each domain of the embedded finance industry.

Forecast Analysis by Key Sectors and Business Models

Detailed forecasts within the realm of the embedded finance market take into consideration key sectors such as retail, logistics, telecommunications, manufacturing, and consumer health, among others. Similarly, the report assesses business models including platforms, enablers, and regulatory entities, ensuring a comprehensive overview of the embedded finance ecosystem in Poland. The insights lend clarity on the different models’ impact on the market and identify potential areas for investment and growth.

Embedded Lending and Insurance Market Outlook

Embedded lending and insurance have emerged as significant components of Poland’s embedded finance market. The report’s forecasts cover B2B and B2C consumer segments, with detailed analyses of embedded lending in sectors ranging from IT services to healthcare. The embedded insurance segment examines offerings in consumer products, travel, automotive, and more, offering stakeholders a clear view of upcoming trends and opportunities within these niches.

Emerging Sectors within Embedded Payment and Wealth Management

Embedded payment systems are forecasted to find wide application across various end-use sectors, embracing both B2B and B2C consumer segments. This report captures the landscape of embedded payment progressions, their business models, and distribution strategies that are setting the stage for the industry’s future. Simultaneously, embedded wealth management and asset-based finance sectors are meticulously evaluated, providing forecasts that shed light on the trajectory of these burgeoning areas.

Strategic Insights for Stakeholders

The report serves as a strategic tool for stakeholders looking to understand the embedded finance market dynamics, identify growth sectors, and target specific market opportunities. By drilling down into sector insights and distribution models, stakeholders can craft market-specific strategies to capitalize on identified trends, drivers, and risks in the industry. The asset-based finance market insight further supplements this strategic planning by offering clarity on asset type segmentation and end-user perspectives.

The anticipated growth and transformation of Poland’s embedded finance industry signals significant opportunities for players operating within this arena. As the industry evolves, stakeholders equipped with comprehensive data-centric insights stand poised to navigate this dynamic market effectively and achieve sustainable growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 130
Forecast Period 2024 – 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 48.1%
Regions Covered Poland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x582h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Twilio Announces Integration with OpenAI’s Realtime API for Building Conversational AI Applications

Business Wire Business Wire -
Integration of OpenAI with Twilio’s Communications APIs Will Enable Over 300,000 Customers and more than 10 Million Developers to...
Continua a leggere

Fractal Antenna Systems CEO Nathan Cohen to Receive Prestigious Penzias Award for Pioneering Contributions to Radio Science

Business Wire Business Wire -
BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fractal Antenna Systems is proud to announce that its CEO and founder, Nathan Cohen, will be honored...
Continua a leggere

Comcast’s Black Experience on Xfinity Celebrates Black Fine Art Month With Premiere of Who’s Behind Black Art

Business Wire Business Wire -
Four-part docuseries delves into the stories of five emerging Black artists as they navigate the nuances of the industry...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php