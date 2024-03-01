Poland’s Buy Now Pay Later Market Expectations Show Strong Growth, Reveals New 2024 Report – Forecasts to 2029 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Poland Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) sector in Poland is poised to reach new heights, according to the latest comprehensive research. A data-rich exploration into the nuances of the BNPL industry pinpoints an estimated annual growth of 17.1%, with market size expanding to a remarkable US$2.07 billion by the year 2024.

Poland’s burgeoning e-commerce landscape has fueled the rapid advance of BNPL payment options, with robust growth sustained across the last four quarters. The meticulous report outlines over 75 key performance indicators (KPIs), offering a meticulous analysis of the industry within the Polish market.

Key Findings of the Report:

Market Growth Projection: A sturdy 11.1% CAGR is forecasted for the BNPL industry from 2024 to 2029 in Poland, potentially elevating the gross merchandise value from US$1.77 billion in 2023 to US$3.51 billion by 2029.

A sturdy 11.1% CAGR is forecasted for the BNPL industry from 2024 to 2029 in Poland, potentially elevating the gross merchandise value from US$1.77 billion in 2023 to US$3.51 billion by 2029. Comprehensive Sector Analysis: The report divulges detailed insights into the BNPL market, breaking down data by business models, sales channels, distribution methods, and consumer behaviours.

The report divulges detailed insights into the BNPL market, breaking down data by business models, sales channels, distribution methods, and consumer behaviours. Operational Insights: Providing an in-depth look at active consumer bases and BNPL bad debt, the publication assists in understanding the operational side of the industry.

Providing an in-depth look at active consumer bases and BNPL bad debt, the publication assists in understanding the operational side of the industry. Demographic Data: It deciphers consumer attitudes, including adoption rationale and average monthly expenses across diverse segments such as age, income, and gender.

Overview of Poland’s BNPL Market Opportunities

Gaining insights into BNPL’s impact across retail sectors, including home improvements, travel, media and entertainment, automotive, healthcare and wellness, among others.

Analyzing Poland’s BNPL performance across channels, specifically noting the differences between online and point of sale (POS) transactions.

Understanding diverse BNPL models, such as two-party systems directly within retailers, and three-party offerings incorporating financial institutions.

Assessing the competitive landscape, pinpointing key players and their market share within the BNPL space.

Strategic Significance for Stakeholders

The report’s forecasts and trends enable businesses to craft strategic plans that align with market growth.

BNPL insights help tailor product offerings to meet evolving consumer demands within the Polish market.

Developers of BNPL solutions can leverage this data to innovate within high-growth sectors addressed in the report.

Investors and financial institutions can utilize these insights to identify lucrative opportunities and potential risks effectively.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2024 – 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Poland

