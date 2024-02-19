Home Business Wire Poland Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook 2024: Market to Grow by 29.8%...
Poland Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook 2024: Market to Grow by 29.8% to Reach $3.81 Billion in 2024 – Forecasts to 2029 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Poland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


Social commerce industry in Poland is expected to grow by 29.8% on annual basis to reach US$3.81 billion in 2024.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 24.9% during 2024-2029. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$2.93 billion in 2023 to reach US$11.59 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 70
Forecast Period 2024 – 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.9%
Regions Covered Poland

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2020-2029).
  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors – Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Scope

Poland Ecommerce Industry Key Players

  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Brainly
  • Ganymede SP. Z.o.o.

Poland Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Poland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Poland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Travel
  • Hospitality

Poland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

Poland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Poland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border

Poland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Poland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

Poland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms

Poland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2023

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fok1hv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

