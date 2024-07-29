Poland Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029 Featuring Key DC Investors – 3S Group, Artnet, Atman, Beyond. pl, Equinix, Netia, and T-Mobile – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Poland Data Center Market – Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The Poland Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.32%.

This report analyses the Poland data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards.

The Poland data center market has a presence of several global IT infrastructure vendors such as Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Fujitsu, and others, leading to the vast availability of innovative infrastructure in the market. In terms of support infrastructure vendors, the Poland data center market has the presence of major vendors such as 3M, Alfa Laval, ABB, Caterpillar, Condair, Johnson Controls, and others, which has led to increased competitiveness and increased bargaining power of buyers in the market.

The Poland data center market has the presence of several local and global construction contractors, such as AODC, PORR GROUP, Turner & Townsend, and others, which have grown competitively in the market and, thus, provide better service for customers. For instance, Turnery & Townsend was selected by DATA4 to provide project and cost management services for its new data center campus located in Jawczyce near Warsaw.

The Poland data center market is growing significantly due to digitalization, strong fiber connectivity, increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies, and other factors. In 2023, Poland received several investments from global and local data center operators, such as Equinix, Atman, and 3S.

The demand for dependable and secure data centers is more critical than ever due to the increasing number of enterprises migrating their operations to cloud-based platforms and embracing digital transformation initiatives. Poland recognizes the importance of cybersecurity and has classified it as a critical national security priority. The country remains vigilant about its susceptibility to cyber threats despite its status as one of the global leaders in IT infrastructure speed.

The Polish government is pursuing the utilization of offshore wind farms to contribute toward meeting the European Union’s (EU’s) renewable energy objective, which is aligned with the Polish Energy Policy until 2040. This entails ensuring that the EU’s gross final energy consumption reaches a minimum of 32% by 2030.

Substantial advances related to Internet of Things (IoT) technology and solutions are anticipated in Poland in the foreseeable future. The smart home industry is rapidly expanding, reflecting patterns observed in various other countries. IoT applications within the finance and insurance sectors predominantly focus on payment services, potentially prompting increased investments in data center infrastructure within the country to accommodate growing data storage needs.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2023 – 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Poland

Market size is available in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and Poland colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Poland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Poland data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about Poland data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Poland

Facilities Covered (Existing): 47

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 05

Coverage: 11+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Poland

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2029)

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Poland’s data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Provide a business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AODC

PORR GROUP

Qumak

STRABAG

TECHKO

Turner & Townsend

Warbud

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Aermec

AIREDALE INTERNATIONAL AIR CONDITIONING

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

3S Group

Artnet

Atman

Beyond. pl

Equinix

Netia

T-Mobile

New Entrants

DATA4

Vantage Data Centers

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Warsaw

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Warsaw

Other Cities

