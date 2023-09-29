PointClickCare Continues to Support the LTPAC Market and Enable Value-Based Care With its Leading Cloud-Based Solutions

Industry Leader to Showcase Complete Care Continuum Solution and Latest Innovations at the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo 2023

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PointClickCare Technologies, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at every stage of the patient healthcare journey, announced its presence at the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo: Delivering Solutions 23. The company will join the long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) ecosystem from October 1-4, 2023, in Denver, Colorado, showcasing its complete care continuum solution specifically designed to help providers improve care outcomes and deliver a more collaborative approach to care. This annual event serves as a platform for AHCA/NCAL to showcase its latest initiatives, research findings, and advocacy efforts and provides a unique opportunity for professionals in the industry to come together and share their expertise, ideas, and innovative approaches to delivering quality care.





“From the ongoing staffing shortage to the continued evolution of value-based care and alternative payment models, the LTPAC space has seen a great deal of change and challenge this year,” said Travis Palmquist, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Senior Care at PointClickCare. “Our focus has always been to help our customers thrive with changing models of care, and with the right solutions, we can be the catalyst to help address some of the biggest challenges around occupancy and standardization of care that our customers are facing.”

As part of its presence at the show, PointClickCare will be hosting an important industry conversation focused on how advanced technology can add value to providers’ care decision making. The session “How Advanced Technologies Improve Care Outcomes” will take place on October 3rd from 3:00-4:00 p.m., MT in Room 501/502.

As an industry leader, PointClickCare continues to play an active advocacy role within the healthcare industry, which includes being a voice for LTPAC owners, operators and technology vendors to ensure the sector does not get left out of the pivotal policy shift to national interoperability happening within the national healthcare system.

To build on these efforts, Bill Charnetski, Executive Vice President, Health System Solutions and Government Affairs at PointClickCare is in the running to represent the LTPAC industry and all Associate Business Members as a representative on the AHCA Board. The election results will be announced onsite on October 4th during the closing general session during this year’s convention.

“Our sector cannot afford to be left out of this systemic change,” added Charnetski. “I would be honored to leverage the insight that comes from a career in national and global roles at the highest levels of the health business, government, and law to amplify the voice of members to optimize the work of those associations.”

Heading to AHCA 2023? Visit PointClickCare on the show floor at booth #600 or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn to follow along.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at every stage of the patient healthcare journey. More than 27,000 long‐term and post‐acute care providers, over 3,100 hospitals and health systems, 2,200 ambulatory clinics, every major U.S. health plan across the U.S, and over 70 state and Government agencies use PointClickCare, enabling care collaboration and value‐based care delivery for millions across North America.

Contacts

Nicole Das



Media Relations



PointClickCare@pancomm.com