Point Pickup Technologies, Inc. Announces Merger With PICKUP Now, Inc., Creating a Dominant Force in the Last-Mile Delivery Market

The merged companies can now support and optimize enterprise deliveries of any size

STAMFORD, Conn. & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Point Pickup Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise-only, retail-branded fulfillment and delivery services, today announced its merger with PICKUP Now, Inc. an enterprise-grade, last-mile delivery service focused on larger item delivery and assembly. This strategic partnership creates a national on-demand last-mile delivery provider for retailers with needs ranging from small parcels to big and bulky goods.





Point Pickup is known for its nationwide network of over 500,000 flex workers utilizing proprietary technology to provide white label delivery and pick and pack services for its enterprise clients. PICKUP Now has extensive expertise delivering white glove services for larger items, including furniture, appliances, home improvement goods, and more.

The newly integrated platform creates significant synergies for clients, including a more complete, end-to-end solution for retailer and brand clients with unique delivery requirements across a full range of package service sizes and technology and service needs at a national scale.

“We are thrilled to join forces with PICKUP Now and combine our strengths to create a truly exceptional delivery service,” said Dauvin Peterson, President, Point Pickup Technologies, Inc. “This merger not only expands our capabilities but also strengthens our commitment to providing our clients with a comprehensive service offering, a nationwide network of experienced flex workers, all supported by an integrated technology solution.”

With this merger, Point Pickup and PICKUP Now cement their status as the go-to providers for last-mile delivery, serving a diverse range of industries, including retail, grocery, e-commerce, furniture, home improvement and more.

“Our collaboration with Point Pickup sets the stage for scalable growth, as we continue to enhance our solutions and meet the evolving needs of the dynamic on-demand logistics landscape,” said Brian Kava, CEO, PICKUP Now. “With the synergies brought about by this merger, we are ready to help enterprise businesses unlock the ultimate last-mile experience for deliveries of any size.”

For more information about the merger between Point Pickup Technologies, Inc. and PICKUP Now, Inc., please visit pointpickup.com or pickupnow.com.

About Point Pickup Technologies, Inc.

Point Pickup Technologies, Inc.(“Point Pickup”) along with its subsidiary GrocerKey Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise-grade e-commerce, in-store fulfillment, and flex labor services, serving top retailers in all 50 states. With cutting-edge technology and a vast flex labor network, Point Pickup offers efficient and reliable on-demand labor and last-mile delivery solutions.

About PICKUP Now, Inc.

PICKUP Now, Inc. is an enterprise-grade, last-mile delivery service specializing in the transportation of big, heavy, and high-value items. Leveraging its carrier federation technology and fully vetted delivery professionals, PICKUP Now offers a seamless and secure delivery experience.

Contacts

Katherine Bingham



Ketner Group Communications (for PICKUP Now, Inc.)



katherine.bingham@ketnergroup.com